Top gainers and losers today on 29 September, 2023: Hindalco Industries, NTPC, Adani Enterprises, LTI Mindtree among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 320.09 points, or 0.49, to settle at 65508.32, while the Nifty gained 114.75 points, or 0.59, to close at 19523.55.

The Nifty closed at 19523.55, up by 0.59%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 19726.25 and a low of 19551.05. The Sensex traded between 66151.65 and 65570.38, closing 0.49% higher at 65508.32, which was 320.09 points above the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 1.38% higher. The Nifty Small Cap 100 also outperformed the Nifty 50, ending at 12623.75, up by 124.75 points and 0.99% higher.

In the last 1 week, the Nifty 50 has given a return of -0.26%. In the last 1 month, it has given a return of 1.45%. In the last 3 months, it has given a return of 2.27%. In the last 6 months, it has given a return of 14.89%. And in the last 1 year, it has given a return of 16.68%.

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Hindalco Industries (up 5.53%), NTPC (up 3.59%), Hero Motocorp (up 2.94%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (up 2.91%), and Divis Laboratories (up 2.73%). The top losers in the Nifty index were Adani Enterprises (down 2.48%), LTI Mindtree (down 1.05%), HCL Technologies (down 0.57%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.54%), and Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 0.50%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 44300.95, with an intraday high of 44755.05 and a low of 44344.9. The Bank Nifty performance in the last 1 week has been -0.13%. In the last 1 month, it has been 0.13%. In the last 3 months, it has been -0.43%. In the last 6 months, it has been 11.64%. And in the last 1 year, it has been 18.34%.

Here is the list of top gainers and losers in different indices during the trading session on 29 Sep, 2023:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: NTPC (up 3.30%), Tata Motors (up 2.67%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 2.38%), Tata Steel (up 1.78%), State Bank Of India (up 1.48%)

Top Losers: HCL Technologies (down 0.56%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 0.45%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.37%), Titan Company (down 0.35%), Infosys (down 0.31%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Hindalco Industries (up 5.53%), NTPC (up 3.59%), Hero Motocorp (up 2.94%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (up 2.91%), Divis Laboratories (up 2.73%)

Top Losers: Adani Enterprises (down 2.48%), LTI Mindtree (down 1.05%), HCL Technologies (down 0.57%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.54%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 0.50%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Aurobindo Pharma, NMDC, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Abbott India, Lupin

Top Losers: Jubilant Foodworks, MRF, L&T Technology Services, Au Small Finance Bank, Escorts Kubota

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, RBL Bank, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com, Sobha, Metro Brands

Top Losers: Sonata Software, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, CE Info Systems, Quess Corp, Tanla Platforms

BSE:

Top Gainers: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (up 9.88%), Vedanta (up 6.84%), Housing & Urban Development Corporation (up 6.00%), JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (up 5.74%), Hindalco Industries (up 5.65%)

Top Losers: Finolex Cables (down 6.30%), Tata Investment Corporation (down 4.99%), KIOCL (down 4.39%), Easy Trip Planners (down 4.03%), Tube Investments Of India (down 3.70%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Vedanta (up 6.82%), Housing & Urban Development Corporation (up 6.07%), Sun TV Network (up 5.58%), Hindalco Industries (up 5.53%), NLC India (up 5.35%)

Top Losers: Finolex Cables (down 6.24%), Tata Investment Corporation (down 4.86%), Tube Investments Of India (down 3.72%), Easy Trip Planners (down 3.68%), Gujarat Ambuja Exports (down 2.93%).

