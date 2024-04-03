Top Gainers and Losers today on 3 April, 2024: Shriram Finance, NTPC, Nestle India, Bajaj Auto among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 27.09 points, or -0.04, to settle at 73903.91, while the Nifty lost 18.65 points, or -0.08, to close at 22453.3.

The Nifty closed at 22,453.3, down by 0.08%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22,521.1 and a low of 22,346.5. The Sensex traded between 74,151.21 and 73,540.27, closing 0.04% down at 73,903.91, which was 27.09 points below the opening price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.24% up. Similarly, the Nifty Small Cap 100 outperformed the Nifty 50, ending at 15,960.95, up by 185.45 points and 1.16% higher.

Over different time periods, the Nifty 50 has delivered the following returns: 1.39% in the last 1 week, 0.11% in the last 1 month, 4.24% in the last 3 months, 14.86% in the last 6 months, and 28.93% in the last 1 year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Shriram Finance (up 3.67%), NTPC (up 1.87%), Divis Laboratories (up 1.72%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.63%), and Axis Bank (up 1.53%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Nestle India (down 2.64%), Bajaj Auto (down 2.11%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 1.81%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 1.49%), and Britannia Industries (down 1.33%).

The bank nifty ended at 47,545.45, with an intraday high of 47,676.95 and a low of 47,279.8. Over different time periods, the bank nifty has delivered the following performance: 1.8% in the last 1 week, 0.36% in the last 1 month, -0.16% in the last 3 months, 7.27% in the last 6 months, and 16.69% in the last 1 year.

In the trading session on April 3, 2024, the top gainers in the Sensex were NTPC (up 1.97%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.67%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.56%), Axis Bank (up 1.51%), and Bharti Airtel (up 1.41%). The top losers in the Sensex were Nestle India (down 2.62%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 1.43%), Titan Company (down 1.16%), Bajaj Finserv (down 1.08%), and Indusind Bank (down 0.98%). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the Nifty MidCap 50, the top gainers were Escorts Kubota, Petronet LNG, Aurobindo Pharma, Yes Bank, and L&T Technology Services. The top losers were Godrej Properties, Dixon Technologies (India), Tube Investments Of India, Oberoi Realty, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation.

In the Nifty Small Cap 100, the top gainers were Cochin Shipyard, Manappuram Finance, Angel One, National Aluminium Company, and Tata Investment Corporation. The top losers were NCC, Shyam Metalics & Energy, Aavas Financiers, Radico Khaitan, and Computer Age Management Services. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the BSE, the top gainers were Cochin Shipyard (up 8.97%), Infibeam Avenues (up 8.05%), JSW Energy (up 7.21%), Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (up 7.15%), and Punjab National Bank (up 6.71%). The top losers were Macrotech Developers (down 4.77%), Godrej Properties (down 3.73%), DLF (down 3.25%), Sapphire Foods India (down 3.09%), and Torrent Pharmaceuticals (down 3.08%).

In the NSE, the top gainers were Cochin Shipyard (up 9.10%), JSW Energy (up 7.22%), Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (up 7.13%), Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (up 6.99%), and Punjab National Bank (up 6.67%). The top losers were Macrotech Developers (down 4.43%), Godrej Properties (down 3.84%), DLF (down 3.24%), Signatureglobal India (down 3.10%), and Torrent Pharmaceuticals (down 2.99%).

