Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Top Gainers and Losers today on 3 December, 2024: Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, Hero Motocorp among most active stocks; Check full list here

Livemint

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 597.67 points, or 0.74, to settle at 80248.08, while the Nifty gained 181.1 points, or 0.75, to close at 24276.05.

Top Gainers and Losers Today : **The Top Gainers and Losers Today**: The Nifty index concluded the trading session at 24,276.05, reflecting an increase of 0.75%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 24,481.35 and a low of 24,280.00. Meanwhile, the Sensex fluctuated between 80,949.1 and 80,244.78, ultimately closing 0.74% higher at 80,248.08, which is 597.67 points above its opening price.

The midcap index showed stronger performance than the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing up by 0.83%. Additionally, small cap stocks also outperformed the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 18,845.05, marking an increase of 158.5 points or 0.84%.

The Nifty 50 has yielded the following returns:

- In the last week: 1.1%

- In the last month: 1.94%

- In the last three months: -3.24%

- In the last six months: 5.15%

- In the last year: 18.24%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The leading gainers in the Nifty index included Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 5.99%), NTPC (up 2.58%), Adani Enterprises (up 2.33%), Larsen & Toubro (up 2.24%), and State Bank of India (up 2.10%). Conversely, the top losers in the Nifty index were Bharti Airtel (down 1.40%), Hero Motocorp (down 1.08%), ITC (down 0.97%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 0.97%), and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 0.47%).

The Bank Nifty concluded the session at 52,109.0, with an intraday high of 52,780.9 and a low of 52,216.85. The performance of the Bank Nifty is summarized as follows:

- In the last week: 0.94%

- In the last month: 2.86%

- In the last three months: 1.92%

- In the last six months: 3.34%

- In the last year: 13.46%

Below is the list of stocks representing the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on December 3, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: NTPC (up 2.60%), State Bank of India (up 2.12%), Larsen & Toubro (up 2.12%), Axis Bank (up 2.05%), Ultratech Cement (up 1.65%)

Top Losers: Bharti Airtel (down 1.43%), ITC (down 1.02%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 0.53%), Asian Paints (down 0.41%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 0.28%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 5.99%), NTPC (up 2.58%), Adani Enterprises (up 2.33%), Larsen & Toubro (up 2.24%), State Bank of India (up 2.10%)

Top Losers: Bharti Airtel (down 1.40%), Hero Motocorp (down 1.08%), ITC (down 0.97%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 0.97%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 0.47%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: KPIT Technologies, Yes Bank, APL Apollo Tubes, Steel Authority of India, Aditya Birla Capital

Top Losers: Voltas, Godrej Properties, Suzlon Energy, Mphasis, Marico

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Graphite India, BLS International Services, NMDC Steel, Manappuram Finance, Angel Broking

Top Losers: Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals, Happiest Minds Technologies, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Piramal Pharma, Multi Commodity Exchange of India

BSE:

Top Gainers: EPL (up 9.91%), Graphite India (up 9.26%), Borosil Renewables (up 8.03%), Torrent Power (up 7.04%), KPIT Technologies (up 6.59%)

Top Losers: Deepak Nitrite (down 4.71%), Clara Industries (down 3.64%), HLE Glascoat (down 2.95%), Aster DM Healthcare (down 2.68%), Metropolis Healthcare (down 2.60%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Graphite India (up 9.16%), Borosil Renewables (up 8.72%), KPIT Technologies (up 6.67%), Torrent Power (up 6.48%), BLS International Services (up 6.26%)

Top Losers: CE Info Systems (down 8.95%), Deepak Nitrite (down 4.79%), Metropolis Healthcare (down 2.73%), Aster DM Healthcare (down 2.51%), Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals (down 2.32%).

This report is based on data available up to October 2023.

