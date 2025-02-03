Top Gainers and Losers today on 3 February, 2025: Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : **Top Gainers and Losers Today**

The Nifty index concluded the trading session at 23482.15, reflecting a decline of 0.52%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 23381.6 and a low of 23222.0. The Sensex, on the other hand, traded within a range of 77260.37 and 76756.09, ultimately closing 0.41% lower at 77505.96, which is 319.22 points below its opening price.

The Midcap index underperformed relative to the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing down by 0.65%. Similarly, small-cap stocks lagged behind the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 16979.75, marking a decrease of 362.15 points or 2.13%.

Advertisement

The Nifty 50 has recorded returns as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 2.36%

- In the last 1 month: -2.66%

- In the last 3 months: -2.62%

- In the last 6 months: -2.86%

- In the last 1 year: 7.33%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The leading gainers in the Nifty index included Bajaj Finance (up 5.32%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 3.14%), Wipro (up 2.89%), Shriram Finance (up 2.70%), and Bajaj Finserv (up 2.33%). Conversely, the top losers were Larsen & Toubro (down 4.59%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 3.32%), Tata Consumer (down 3.14%), Coal India (down 2.93%), and Bharat Electronics (down 2.71%).

Advertisement

The Bank Nifty concluded the session at 49506.95, having achieved an intraday high of 49373.45 and a low of 48906.05. The performance of the Bank Nifty is detailed below:

- In the last 1 week: 2.41%

- In the last 1 month: -3.46%

- In the last 3 months: -3.89%

- In the last 6 months: -1.73%

- In the last 1 year: 7.42%

The following is a list of stocks identified as the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on February 3, 2025:

Advertisement

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Bajaj Finance (up 5.28%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.96%), Wipro (up 2.80%), Bajaj Finserv (up 2.30%), Bharti Airtel (up 1.76%)

Top Losers: Larsen & Toubro (down 4.64%), Tata Motors (down 2.64%), Hindustan Unilever (down 2.62%), Asian Paints (down 2.33%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 2.09%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Bajaj Finance (up 5.32%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 3.14%), Wipro (up 2.89%), Shriram Finance (up 2.70%), Bajaj Finserv (up 2.33%)

Top Losers: Larsen & Toubro (down 4.59%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 3.32%), Tata Consumer (down 3.14%), Coal India (down 2.93%), Bharat Electronics (down 2.71%)

Advertisement

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Voltas, UPL, SRF, P I Industries, Oracle Financial Services Software

Top Losers: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Vodafone Idea, Container Corporation Of India, Colgate Palmolive India, CG Power & Industrial Solutions

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: CEAT, Happiest Minds Technologies, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Aavas Financiers, CIE Automotive India

Top Losers: Housing & Urban Development Corporation, RITES, Praj Industries, JBM Auto, NCC

BSE:

Top Gainers: Ajanta Pharmaceuticals (up 9.91%), Symphony (up 7.97%), Voltas (up 5.73%), Hatsun Agro Product (up 5.63%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (up 5.54%)

Advertisement

Top Losers: Siemens (down 9.03%), RITES (down 8.78%), Housing & Urban Development Corporation (down 8.75%), Samvardhana Motherson International (down 8.35%), Zensar Technologies (down 7.78%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Ajanta Pharmaceuticals (up 9.72%), Westlife Development (up 5.93%), Voltas (up 5.84%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (up 5.70%), Bajaj Finance (up 5.32%)