Top Gainers and Losers today on 3 January, 2024: Bajaj Auto, Adani Enterprises, Hindalco Industries, JSW Steel among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 535.88 points, or -0.75, to settle at 71892.48, while the Nifty lost 148.45 points, or -0.69, to close at 21665.8.

The Nifty closed at 21665.8, down by 0.69%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 21677.0 and a low of 21500.35. The Sensex traded between the range of 71862.0 and 71303.97, closing 0.75% down at 71892.48, which was 535.88 points below the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.21% up. Similarly, small cap stocks also outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 15189.9, down by 1.1 points and 0.01% lower.

In terms of returns, the Nifty 50 has performed as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -0.64%

- In the last 1 month: 4.0%

- In the last 3 months: 10.17%

- In the last 6 months: 11.35%

- In the last 1 year: 18.0%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Bajaj Auto (up 4.82%), Adani Enterprises (up 2.41%), Indusind Bank (up 1.62%), ITC (up 1.47%), and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 1.47%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Hindalco Industries (down 3.88%), JSW Steel (down 3.74%), Tata Steel (down 3.04%), LTI Mindtree (down 2.98%), and Infosys (down 2.89%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 47761.65, with an intraday high of 47798.75 and a low of 47481.35. The performance of the Bank Nifty in different time periods is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -1.17%

- In the last 1 month: 2.77%

- In the last 3 months: 7.47%

- In the last 6 months: 5.67%

- In the last 1 year: 9.88%

Moving on to the list of stocks for the trading session on January 3, 2024, the top gainers in the Sensex were Indusind Bank (up 1.69%), ITC (up 1.52%), Bharti Airtel (up 1.15%), State Bank Of India (up 0.68%), and Axis Bank (up 0.65%). The top losers in the Sensex were Tata Steel (down 3.05%), Infosys (down 2.92%), Wipro (down 2.82%), Tech Mahindra (down 2.64%), and Tata Consultancy Services (down 2.42%).

In the Nifty, the top gainers were Bajaj Auto (up 4.82%), Adani Enterprises (up 2.41%), Indusind Bank (up 1.62%), ITC (up 1.47%), and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 1.47%). The top losers in the Nifty were Hindalco Industries (down 3.88%), JSW Steel (down 3.74%), Tata Steel (down 3.04%), LTI Mindtree (down 2.98%), and Infosys (down 2.89%).

For the Nifty MidCap 50, the top gainers were Biocon, Bandhan Bank, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Indian Hotels Company, and Indus Towers. The top losers were Mphasis, Steel Authority Of India, Oracle Financial Services Softwa, Astral, and Coforge.

In the Nifty Small Cap 100, the top gainers were NBCC India, Alok Industries, Avanti Feeds, Bank Of Maharashtra, and JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals. The top losers were Birla Corporation, GMM Pfaudler, Allcargo Logistics, Tanla Platforms, and Mastek.

In the BSE, the top gainers were Adani Total Gas (up 9.84%), NBCC India (up 9.21%), Borosil Renewables (up 7.84%), IRCON International (up 7.47%), and Alok Industries (up 7.00%). The top losers were National Aluminium Company (down 6.62%), NLC India (down 4.32%), Avenue Supermarts (down 4.18%), 3M India (down 4.03%), and Hindalco Industries (down 3.76%).

In the NSE, the top gainers were Adani Total Gas (up 9.83%), NBCC India (up 9.18%), Borosil Renewables (up 7.97%), IRCON International (up 7.34%), and Alok Industries (up 7.17%). The top losers were National Aluminium Company (down 6.62%), NLC India (down 4.44%), Avenue Supermarts (down 4.17%), Kaynes Technology India (down 4.03%), and 3M India (down 3.92%).

Source: [Livemint](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-gainers)

Published: 03 Jan 2024, 04:03 PM IST
