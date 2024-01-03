Top Gainers and Losers today on 3 January, 2024: Bajaj Auto, Adani Enterprises, Hindalco Industries, JSW Steel among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 535.88 points, or -0.75, to settle at 71892.48, while the Nifty lost 148.45 points, or -0.69, to close at 21665.8.
The Nifty closed at 21665.8, down by 0.69%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 21677.0 and a low of 21500.35. The Sensex traded between the range of 71862.0 and 71303.97, closing 0.75% down at 71892.48, which was 535.88 points below the opening price.
