Top Gainers and Losers today on 3 January, 2025: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Tata Motors, Wipro, HDFC Bank among most active stocks; Check full list here

The financial markets experienced notable fluctuations today, with the Nifty closing at 24,188.65, representing a decrease of 0.76%. Throughout the trading session, the Nifty reached a high of 24,196.45 and a low of 23,976.00. The Sensex traded within a range of 80,072.99 to 79,109.73, ultimately closing down 0.9% at 79,943.71, which is 720.6 points below its opening price.

The midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Midcap 50 concluded the day with a decline of 0.37%. Conversely, small-cap stocks also exceeded the performance of the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 finishing at 19,080.35, a decrease of 46.65 points or 0.24%.

The Nifty 50 has recorded returns as follows:

- Over the last week: 0.82%

- Over the last month: -1.84%

- Over the last three months: -4.92%

- Over the last six months: -1.15%

- Over the last year: 11.57%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The leading gainers in the Nifty index today included Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, which rose by 5.21%, followed by Tata Motors (up 3.31%), Titan Company (up 1.85%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 1.79%), and Hindustan Unilever (up 1.53%). In contrast, the top losers were Wipro (down 3.08%), HDFC Bank (down 2.48%), Tech Mahindra (down 2.17%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 2.16%), and ICICI Bank (down 1.98%). The Bank Nifty concluded at 51,605.55, having reached an intraday high of 51,671.6 and a low of 50,904.35. The performance of the Bank Nifty is summarized below:

- Over the last week: -0.67%

- Over the last month: -3.28%

- Over the last three months: -1.69%

- Over the last six months: -4.0%

- Over the last year: 6.84%

The following is a summary of the top gainers and losers during the trading session on January 3, 2025:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Tata Motors (up 3.33%), Titan Company (up 1.70%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.49%), Nestle India (up 1.47%), Reliance Industries (up 0.78%)

Top Losers: Wipro (down 3.03%), HDFC Bank (down 2.46%), Tech Mahindra (down 2.23%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 2.03%), ICICI Bank (down 1.97%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 5.21%), Tata Motors (up 3.31%), Titan Company (up 1.85%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 1.79%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.53%)

Top Losers: Wipro (down 3.08%), HDFC Bank (down 2.48%), Tech Mahindra (down 2.17%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 2.16%), ICICI Bank (down 1.98%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: UPL, SBI Cards & Payment Services, SRF, Yes Bank, APL Apollo Tubes

Top Losers: Godrej Properties, Polycab India, KPIT Technologies, MRF, Aurobindo Pharma

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Shyam Metalics & Energy, Apar Industries, Amber Enterprises India, RBL Bank, Central Bank Of India

Top Losers: Tanla Platforms, Angel Broking, National Aluminium Company, Aditya Birla Real Estate, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India

BSE:

Top Gainers: Lloyds Metals & Energy (up 7.32%), Shyam Metalics & Energy (up 5.36%), Equinox India Developments (up 5.30%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 5.18%), Just Dial (up 5.15%)

Top Losers: EIGHTY JEWELL-MT (down 8.22%), Tanla Platforms (down 4.20%), Asahi India Glass (down 4.09%), Angel Broking (down 4.00%), National Aluminium Company (down 3.93%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Lloyds Metals & Energy (up 7.50%), Vijaya Diagnostic Centre (up 5.96%), Just Dial (up 5.42%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 5.21%), Shyam Metalics & Energy (up 4.63%)

Top Losers: Zomato (down 4.13%), Tanla Platforms (down 4.06%), Angel Broking (down 4.04%), National Aluminium Company (down 3.95%), Godrej Industries (down 3.68%).