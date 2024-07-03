Top Gainers and Losers today on 3 July, 2024: Tata Consumer, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Tata Consultancy Services, Titan Company among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty index closed at 24123.85, recording a gain of 0.67% for the day. During the trading session, the Nifty reached a high of 24309.15 and a low of 24207.1. The Sensex, on the other hand, traded between 80074.3 and 79754.95, closing 0.69% higher at 79441.45, which was 545.35 points above its opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.96% higher. Similarly, the Nifty Small Cap 100 also outperformed the Nifty 50, ending at 18509.05, a gain of 191.5 points or 1.03%.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 1.79%

- In the last 1 month: 4.43%

- In the last 3 months: 8.29%

- In the last 6 months: 12.91%

- In the last 1 year: 25.74%

In the Nifty index, the top gainers were Tata Consumer (up 3.74%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 2.43%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 2.32%), HDFC Bank (up 2.20%), and Axis Bank (up 2.12%). The top losers were Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.30%), Titan Company (down 1.16%), Reliance Industries (down 0.81%), Tata Motors (down 0.58%), and Hindalco Industries (down 0.45%).

The Bank Nifty closed at 52168.1, with an intraday high of 53256.7 and a low of 52482.65. The Bank Nifty has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 0.45%

- In the last 1 month: 4.17%

- In the last 3 months: 11.51%

- In the last 6 months: 11.33%

- In the last 1 year: 17.6%

The top gainers and losers in the Sensex were:

- Top Gainers: Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 2.37%), HDFC Bank (up 2.18%), Axis Bank (up 2.07%), Indusind Bank (up 1.82%), and State Bank Of India (up 1.66%)

- Top Losers: Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.27%), Titan Company (down 1.14%), Reliance Industries (down 0.86%), Tata Motors (down 0.54%), and Larsen & Toubro (down 0.26%)

In the Nifty, the top gainers and losers were:

- Top Gainers: Tata Consumer (up 3.74%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 2.43%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 2.32%), HDFC Bank (up 2.20%), and Axis Bank (up 2.12%)

- Top Losers: Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.30%), Titan Company (down 1.16%), Reliance Industries (down 0.81%), Tata Motors (down 0.58%), and Hindalco Industries (down 0.45%)

In the Nifty MidCap 50, the top gainers were Bharat Heavy Electricals, Bandhan Bank, Federal Bank, Steel Authority Of India, and Indus Towers. The top losers were Ashok Leyland, Gujarat Gas Company, Page Industries, Au Small Finance Bank, and Jubilant Foodworks.

In the Nifty Small Cap 100, the top gainers were Housing & Urban Development Corporation, Cochin Shipyard, Triveni Turbines, HFCL, and Ramkrishna Forgings. The top losers were Central Depository Service India, CEAT, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Century Textiles & Industries, and Praj Industries.

In the BSE, the top gainers were Housing & Urban Development Corporation (up 8.48%), Gujarat Pipavav Port (up 8.34%), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (up 8.31%), M M T C (up 8.17%), and Cochin Shipyard (up 7.96%). The top losers were Cholamandalam Financial Holdings (down 5.92%), JK Paper (down 5.18%), Sumitomo Chemical India (down 3.80%), Route Mobile (down 2.53%), and CEAT (down 2.35%).

In the NSE, the top gainers were Housing & Urban Development Corporation (up 8.48%), Gujarat Pipavav Port (up 8.26%), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (up 8.20%), M M T C (up 8.07%), and Cochin Shipyard (up 7.77%). The top losers were Cholamandalam Financial Holdings (down 6.03%), JK Paper (down 5.19%), Sumitomo Chemical India (down 3.72%), Central Depository Service India (down 2.99%), and Route Mobile (down 2.48%).

