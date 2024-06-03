Top Gainers and Losers today on 3 June, 2024: NTPC, State Bank Of India, Eicher Motors, LTI Mindtree among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty index closed at 22530.7, up by 3.25% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty touched a high of 23338.7 and a low of 23062.3. The Sensex traded between 76738.89 and 75678.43, closing 3.39% higher at 73961.31, which was 2507.47 points above the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 3.3% higher. On the other hand, the Nifty Small Cap 100 underperformed, ending at 16696.7, up by 402.0 points and 2.41% higher.

The returns of the Nifty 50 in different time periods are as follows:

- Last 1 Week: 1.45%

- Last 1 Month: 3.51%

- Last 3 Months: 3.83%

- Last 6 Months: 12.46%

- Last 1 Year: 25.12%

The top gainers in the Nifty index today were NTPC (up 9.14%), State Bank Of India (up 9.07%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 8.92%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 7.47%), and Adani Enterprises (up 6.86%). The top losers in the Nifty index today were Eicher Motors (down 1.32%), LTI Mindtree (down 1.12%), HCL Technologies (down 0.73%), Asian Paints (down 0.51%), and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 0.46%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 48983.95, with an intraday high of 51133.2 and a low of 50092.65. The Bank Nifty's performance in various time periods is as follows:

- Last 1 Week: 3.4%

- Last 1 Month: 4.16%

- Last 3 Months: 7.38%

- Last 6 Months: 9.75%

- Last 1 Year: 15.55%

Here is the list of top gainers and losers in different indices during the trading session on June 3, 2024:

- Sensex:

Top Gainers: NTPC (up 9.21%), State Bank Of India (up 9.12%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 8.97%), Larsen & Toubro (up 6.27%), and Axis Bank (up 5.68%)

Top Losers: HCL Technologies (down 0.62%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 0.47%), Asian Paints (down 0.41%), Nestle India (down 0.04%), and Infosys (down 0.02%)

- Nifty:

Top Gainers: NTPC (up 9.14%), State Bank Of India (up 9.07%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 8.92%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 7.47%), and Adani Enterprises (up 6.86%)

Top Losers: Eicher Motors (down 1.32%), LTI Mindtree (down 1.12%), HCL Technologies (down 0.73%), Asian Paints (down 0.51%), and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 0.46%)

- Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Container Corporation Of India, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Tube Investments Of India, Godrej Properties, and Petronet LNG

Top Losers: Au Small Finance Bank, L&T Technology Services, and Tata Communications

- Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: NCC, UCO Bank, Ramkrishna Forgings, RBL Bank, and Indian Overseas Bank

Top Losers: Sonata Software, Global Health, Jyothy Labs, Castrol India, and Intellect Design Arena

- BSE:

Top Gainers: Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC (up 9.99%), Esab India (up 9.34%), NTPC (up 9.21%), State Bank Of India (up 9.12%), and Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 8.97%)

Top Losers: Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals (down 5.24%), Godfrey Phillips India (down 3.83%), Fortis Healthcare (down 3.49%), Rajesh Exports (down 2.85%), and Vaibhav Global (down 2.65%)

- NSE:

Top Gainers: Container Corporation Of India (up 9.25%), NTPC (up 9.14%), State Bank Of India (up 9.07%), NCC (up 9.03%), and Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 8.92%)

Top Losers: Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals (down 4.76%), Godfrey Phillips India (down 3.57%), Doms Industries (down 3.40%), Fortis Healthcare (down 3.32%), and Bikaji Foods International (down 3.18%)

