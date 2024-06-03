Top Gainers and Losers today on 3 June, 2024: NTPC, State Bank Of India, Eicher Motors, LTI Mindtree among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 2507.47 points, or 3.39, to settle at 73961.31, while the Nifty gained 733.2 points, or 3.25, to close at 22530.7.
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty index closed at 22530.7, up by 3.25% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty touched a high of 23338.7 and a low of 23062.3. The Sensex traded between 76738.89 and 75678.43, closing 3.39% higher at 73961.31, which was 2507.47 points above the opening price.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started