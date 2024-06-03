Hello User
Top Gainers and Losers today on 3 June, 2024: NTPC, State Bank Of India, Eicher Motors, LTI Mindtree among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers today on 3 June, 2024: NTPC, State Bank Of India, Eicher Motors, LTI Mindtree among most active stocks; Check full list here

Livemint

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 2507.47 points, or 3.39, to settle at 73961.31, while the Nifty gained 733.2 points, or 3.25, to close at 22530.7.

Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty index closed at 22530.7, up by 3.25% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty touched a high of 23338.7 and a low of 23062.3. The Sensex traded between 76738.89 and 75678.43, closing 3.39% higher at 73961.31, which was 2507.47 points above the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 3.3% higher. On the other hand, the Nifty Small Cap 100 underperformed, ending at 16696.7, up by 402.0 points and 2.41% higher.

The returns of the Nifty 50 in different time periods are as follows:

- Last 1 Week: 1.45%

- Last 1 Month: 3.51%

- Last 3 Months: 3.83%

- Last 6 Months: 12.46%

- Last 1 Year: 25.12%

The top gainers in the Nifty index today were NTPC (up 9.14%), State Bank Of India (up 9.07%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 8.92%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 7.47%), and Adani Enterprises (up 6.86%). The top losers in the Nifty index today were Eicher Motors (down 1.32%), LTI Mindtree (down 1.12%), HCL Technologies (down 0.73%), Asian Paints (down 0.51%), and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 0.46%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 48983.95, with an intraday high of 51133.2 and a low of 50092.65. The Bank Nifty's performance in various time periods is as follows:

- Last 1 Week: 3.4%

- Last 1 Month: 4.16%

- Last 3 Months: 7.38%

- Last 6 Months: 9.75%

- Last 1 Year: 15.55%

Here is the list of top gainers and losers in different indices during the trading session on June 3, 2024:

- Sensex:

Top Gainers: NTPC (up 9.21%), State Bank Of India (up 9.12%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 8.97%), Larsen & Toubro (up 6.27%), and Axis Bank (up 5.68%)

Top Losers: HCL Technologies (down 0.62%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 0.47%), Asian Paints (down 0.41%), Nestle India (down 0.04%), and Infosys (down 0.02%)

- Nifty:

Top Gainers: NTPC (up 9.14%), State Bank Of India (up 9.07%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 8.92%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 7.47%), and Adani Enterprises (up 6.86%)

Top Losers: Eicher Motors (down 1.32%), LTI Mindtree (down 1.12%), HCL Technologies (down 0.73%), Asian Paints (down 0.51%), and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 0.46%)

- Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Container Corporation Of India, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Tube Investments Of India, Godrej Properties, and Petronet LNG

Top Losers: Au Small Finance Bank, L&T Technology Services, and Tata Communications

- Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: NCC, UCO Bank, Ramkrishna Forgings, RBL Bank, and Indian Overseas Bank

Top Losers: Sonata Software, Global Health, Jyothy Labs, Castrol India, and Intellect Design Arena

- BSE:

Top Gainers: Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC (up 9.99%), Esab India (up 9.34%), NTPC (up 9.21%), State Bank Of India (up 9.12%), and Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 8.97%)

Top Losers: Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals (down 5.24%), Godfrey Phillips India (down 3.83%), Fortis Healthcare (down 3.49%), Rajesh Exports (down 2.85%), and Vaibhav Global (down 2.65%)

- NSE:

Top Gainers: Container Corporation Of India (up 9.25%), NTPC (up 9.14%), State Bank Of India (up 9.07%), NCC (up 9.03%), and Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 8.92%)

Top Losers: Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals (down 4.76%), Godfrey Phillips India (down 3.57%), Doms Industries (down 3.40%), Fortis Healthcare (down 3.32%), and Bikaji Foods International (down 3.18%)

For more information on the top gainers and losers in the BSE and NSE, you can visit the following links:

- BSE: [Top Gainers](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-gainers), [Top Losers](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-losers)

- NSE: [Top Gainers](https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-gainers), [Top Losers](https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-losers)

