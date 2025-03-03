Top Gainers and Losers Today : **The Top Gainers and Losers Today: A Market Overview**

The Nifty index concluded the trading session at 22,124.7, reflecting a marginal decrease of 0.02%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22,261.55 and a low of 22,004.7. Similarly, the Sensex fluctuated within the range of 73,649.72 and 72,784.54, ultimately closing 0.15% lower at 73,198.1, which is 112.16 points below its opening price.

In contrast to the Nifty 50, the Midcap index demonstrated stronger performance, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 0.46% higher. However, small-cap stocks lagged behind, as evidenced by the Nifty Small Cap 100, which ended at 14,700.2, down by 39.35 points or 0.27%.

The Nifty 50 has recorded the following returns:

- Over the last week: 2.3%

- Over the last month: 0.34%

- Over the last three months: -2.14%

- Over the last six months: -1.49%

- Over the last year: 8.84%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The leading gainers in the Nifty index included Bharat Electronics (up 4.52%), Grasim Industries (up 3.07%), Eicher Motors (up 2.79%), JSW Steel (up 2.67%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 2.15%). Conversely, the top losers comprised Coal India (down 2.44%), Reliance Industries (down 2.40%), Bajaj Auto (down 2.38%), Bajaj Finserv (down 1.80%), and HDFC Bank (down 1.78%). The Bank Nifty concluded at 48,344.7, with an intraday high of 48,574.7 and a low of 47,841.3. The performance metrics for the Bank Nifty are as follows:

- Over the last week: 2.39%

- Over the last month: 0.84%

- Over the last three months: -3.57%

- Over the last six months: 0.5%

- Over the last year: 9.86%

Here is the list of stocks that were identified as the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on March 3, 2025:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Ultratech Cement (up 2.21%), Wipro (up 2.14%), Bharti Airtel (up 1.76%), Infosys (up 1.19%), NTPC (up 1.14%)

Top Losers: Reliance Industries (down 2.38%), Bajaj Finserv (down 1.86%), HDFC Bank (down 1.72%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 1.48%), Axis Bank (down 0.88%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Bharat Electronics (up 4.52%), Grasim Industries (up 3.07%), Eicher Motors (up 2.79%), JSW Steel (up 2.67%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 2.15%)

Top Losers: Coal India (down 2.44%), Reliance Industries (down 2.40%), Bajaj Auto (down 2.38%), Bajaj Finserv (down 1.80%), HDFC Bank (down 1.78%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Supreme Industries, Cummins India, Voltas, Godrej Properties, Polycab India

Top Losers: Yes Bank, UPL, Aditya Birla Capital, Tata Communications, Ashok Leyland

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Welspun Living, Aditya Birla Real Estate, Blue Star, Atul, Redington India

Top Losers: Angel Broking, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, Five Star Business Finance

BSE:

Top Gainers: Welspun Living (up 9.51%), Tube Investments Of India (up 7.64%), Aditya Birla Real Estate (up 7.03%), Keystone Realtors (up 6.41%), La Opala Rg (up 6.07%)

Top Losers: Angel Broking (down 8.78%), Eclerx Services (down 7.76%), EIGHTY JEWELL-MT (down 7.43%), Suven Pharmaceuticals (down 7.24%), Hatsun Agro Product (down 6.92%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Welspun Living (up 9.31%), Tube Investments Of India (up 7.23%), Aditya Birla Real Estate (up 6.82%), Supreme Industries (up 6.12%), Blue Star (up 5.99%)

Top Losers: Angel Broking (down 8.81%), Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan (down 7.89%), Eclerx Services (down 7.46%), Kirloskar Brothers (down 7.24%), Suven Pharmaceuticals (down 7.05%).