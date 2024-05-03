Top Gainers and Losers today on 3 May, 2024: Coal India, Grasim Industries, Larsen & Toubro, Maruti Suzuki India among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 732.96 points, or -0.98, to settle at 74611.11, while the Nifty lost 172.35 points, or -0.76, to close at 22648.2.

The Nifty closed at 22,648.2, down by 0.76% for the day. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22,794.7 and a low of 22,348.05. On the other hand, the Sensex traded between 75,095.18 and 73,467.73, closing 0.98% lower at 74,611.11, which was 732.96 points below the opening price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Nifty Midcap 50 closed 0.38% down, outperforming the Nifty 50. Similarly, the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 17,019.4, down by 82.9 points and 0.49% lower compared to the Nifty 50.

The Nifty 50 has shown the following returns: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- In the last 1 week: 0.32%

- In the last 1 month: 0.25%

- In the last 3 months: 3.3% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- In the last 6 months: 16.95%

- In the last 1 year: 24.33%

In the Nifty index, the top gainers were Coal India (up 4.56%), Grasim Industries (up 1.81%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 1.17%), Dr Reddy's Laboratories (up 0.99%), and Hindalco Industries (up 0.88%). On the other hand, Larsen & Toubro (down 2.77%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 2.45%), Nestle India (down 2.24%), Reliance Industries (down 2.22%), and Bharti Airtel (down 2.04%) were the top losers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Bank Nifty ended at 49,231.05 with an intraday high of 49,607.75 and a low of 48,659.7. The Bank Nifty's performance in terms of returns is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 1.54%

- In the last 1 month: 2.77% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- In the last 3 months: 6.8%

- In the last 6 months: 12.98%

- In the last 1 year: 13.0% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The top gainers and losers in the trading session on May 3, 2024, are as follows:

Sensex:

- Top gainers: Bajaj Finance (up 0.75%), Bajaj Finserv (up 0.69%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 0.21%), State Bank Of India (up 0.18%), and ICICI Bank (up 0.18%) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Top losers: Larsen & Toubro (down 2.74%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 2.37%), Nestle India (down 2.22%), Reliance Industries (down 2.17%), and Bharti Airtel (down 2.03%)

Nifty:

- Top gainers: Coal India (up 4.56%), Grasim Industries (up 1.81%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 1.17%), Dr Reddy's Laboratories (up 0.99%), and Hindalco Industries (up 0.88%) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Top losers: Larsen & Toubro (down 2.77%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 2.45%), Nestle India (down 2.24%), Reliance Industries (down 2.22%), and Bharti Airtel (down 2.04%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top gainers: Bharat Heavy Electricals, NMDC, Cummins India, Alkem Laboratories, and L&T Finance Holdings {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Top losers: MRF, Oberoi Realty, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Max Financial Services, and Petronet LNG

Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top gainers: Gujarat Mineral Development Corp, Piramal Pharma, Five Star Business Finance, Triveni Turbines, and Nippon Life {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Top losers: Jyothy Labs, CEAT, Raymond, HFCL, and Castrol India

BSE:

- Top gainers: Hindustan Zinc (up 9.17%), Blue Dart Express (up 7.66%), Ajanta Pharmaceuticals (up 6.44%), Piramal Pharma (up 5.59%), and Restaurant Brands Asia (up 5.01%) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Top losers: Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com (down 4.99%), MRF (down 4.05%), Carborundum Universal (down 4.04%), SRF (down 3.72%), and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail (down 3.66%)

NSE:

- Top gainers: Blue Dart Express (up 9.30%), Hindustan Zinc (up 8.79%), Ajanta Pharmaceuticals (up 6.71%), Gujarat Mineral Development Corp (up 6.66%), and Piramal Pharma (up 5.37%) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Top losers: Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com (down 4.99%), Carborundum Universal (down 4.22%), MRF (down 3.96%), SRF (down 3.80%), and Oberoi Realty (down 3.72%)

These are the latest updates on the stock market for May 3, 2024.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!