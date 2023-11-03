Top gainers and losers today on 3 November, 2023: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Bajaj Finserve, Dr Reddys Laboratories among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 282.88 points, or 0.44, to settle at 64080.9, while the Nifty gained 97.35 points, or 0.51, to close at 19133.25.
The Nifty index closed at 19133.25, registering a gain of 0.51%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 19276.25 and a low of 19210.9. On the other hand, the Sensex traded between 64535.19 and 64275.39, closing 0.44% higher at 64080.9, which was 282.88 points above the opening price.
