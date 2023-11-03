Top gainers and losers today on 3 November, 2023: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Bajaj Finserve, Dr Reddys Laboratories among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty index closed at 19133.25, registering a gain of 0.51%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 19276.25 and a low of 19210.9. On the other hand, the Sensex traded between 64535.19 and 64275.39, closing 0.44% higher at 64080.9, which was 282.88 points above the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.76% higher. Similarly, the Nifty Small Cap 100 also outperformed the Nifty 50, ending at 12809.9, up by 155.15 points and 1.21% higher.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 0.95%

- In the last 1 month: -1.54%

- In the last 3 months: -0.8%

- In the last 6 months: 6.29%

- In the last 1 year: 6.51%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (up 5.45%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 2.73%), Eicher Motors (up 2.69%), LTI Mindtree (up 2.29%), and Titan Company (up 2.28%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Bajaj Finserve (down 2.50%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 1.41%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.05%), Indusind Bank (down 0.75%), and Tata Steel (down 0.68%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 43017.2, with an intraday high of 43416.1 and a low of 43221.0. The performance of the Bank Nifty in different time periods is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 1.23%

- In the last 1 month: -2.46%

- In the last 3 months: -2.71%

- In the last 6 months: -0.01%

- In the last 1 year: 4.87%

Moving on to the individual stocks, the top gainers in the Sensex were Titan Company (up 2.23%), Tata Motors (up 1.73%), ICICI Bank (up 1.54%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.53%), and Infosys (up 1.36%). The top losers in the Sensex were Bajaj Finserve (down 2.37%), Indusind Bank (down 0.78%), Tata Steel (down 0.72%), Nestle India (down 0.53%), and Bajaj Finance (down 0.44%).

In the Nifty MidCap 50, the top gainers were Container Corporation Of India, Godrej Properties, LIC Housing Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, and Indraprastha Gas. The top losers were MRF, Indus Towers, Tata Communications, Page Industries, and Polycab India.

In the Nifty Small Cap 100, the top gainers were JM Financial, Amber Enterprises India, Brigade Enterprises, Angel One, and Laxmi Organic Industries. The top losers were KEC International, Aegis Logistics, Century Textiles & Industries, Rossari Biotech, and M M T C.

In the BSE, the top gainers were Zomato (up 8.28%), JM Financial (up 7.13%), Amber Enterprises India (up 6.68%), Brigade Enterprises (up 6.68%), and Angel One (up 6.67%). The top losers were Godfrey Phillips India (down 8.53%), Suven Pharmaceuticals (down 4.31%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (down 3.71%), 360 One Wam (down 3.65%), and Supreme Industries (down 3.03%).

In the NSE, the top gainers were Zomato (up 8.32%), JM Financial (up 7.13%), Amber Enterprises India (up 6.73%), Safari Industries India (up 6.59%), and Brigade Enterprises (up 6.43%). The top losers were Godfrey Phillips India (down 8.50%), Suven Pharmaceuticals (down 4.60%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (down 3.66%), 360 One Wam (down 3.37%), and Supreme Industries (down 2.98%).

