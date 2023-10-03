Top gainers and losers today on 3 October, 2023: Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Eicher Motors among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 316.31 points, or -0.48, to settle at 65828.41, while the Nifty lost 109.55 points, or -0.56, to close at 19638.3.
The Nifty closed at 19,638.3, down by 0.56%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 19,623.2 and a low of 19,479.65. The Sensex traded between 65,813.5 and 65,344.59, ultimately closing 0.48% down at 65,828.41, which was 316.31 points below the opening price.
