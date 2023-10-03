comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Oct 03 2023 15:59:59
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 128 -0.78%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 199.3 -0.28%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 620.3 -1.59%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 241.15 -1.83%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 602.95 0.71%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Top gainers and losers today on 3 October, 2023: Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Eicher Motors among most active stocks; Check full list here
Back

Top gainers and losers today on 3 October, 2023: Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Eicher Motors among most active stocks; Check full list here

 Livemint

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 316.31 points, or -0.48, to settle at 65828.41, while the Nifty lost 109.55 points, or -0.56, to close at 19638.3.

Top Gainers and Losers todayPremium
Top Gainers and Losers today

The Nifty closed at 19,638.3, down by 0.56%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 19,623.2 and a low of 19,479.65. The Sensex traded between 65,813.5 and 65,344.59, ultimately closing 0.48% down at 65,828.41, which was 316.31 points below the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 closed 0.03% down, outperforming the Nifty 50. The Nifty small cap 100 ended at 12,748.5, up by 67.7 points and 0.53% higher, outperforming the Nifty 50.

In terms of returns, the Nifty 50 has performed as follows:

- In the last 1 Week: -0.69%

- In the last 1 Month: -0.0%

- In the last 3 Months: 1.07%

- In the last 6 Months: 12.25%

- In the last 1 Year: 15.64%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Bajaj Finance (up 2.01%), Larsen & Toubro (up 1.64%), Titan Company (up 1.51%), Bajaj Finserve (up 1.35%), and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 0.76%). The top losers in the Nifty index were Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 3.78%), Eicher Motors (down 2.77%), Hindalco Industries (down 2.58%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 2.49%), and Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 2.24%).

The bank nifty ended at 44,584.55, with an intraday high of 44,566.3 and a low of 44,243.1. The bank nifty's performance in terms of returns is as follows:

- In the last 1 Week: -0.51%

- In the last 1 Month: -0.4%

- In the last 3 Months: -1.68%

- In the last 6 Months: 8.79%

- In the last 1 Year: 16.75%

In the trading session on October 3, 2023, the top gainers and losers in the Sensex were as follows:

- Top Gainers: Bajaj Finance (up 2.04%), Larsen & Toubro (up 1.68%), Titan Company (up 1.50%), Bajaj Finserve (up 1.30%), and State Bank Of India (up 0.71%)

- Top Losers: Maruti Suzuki India (down 2.46%), NTPC (down 1.83%), Tata Motors (down 1.59%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 1.48%), and ICICI Bank (down 1.23%)

In the Nifty, the top gainers and losers during the trading session on October 3, 2023, were as follows:

- Top Gainers: Bajaj Finance (up 2.01%), Larsen & Toubro (up 1.64%), Titan Company (up 1.51%), Bajaj Finserve (up 1.35%), and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 0.76%)

- Top Losers: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 3.78%), Eicher Motors (down 2.77%), Hindalco Industries (down 2.58%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 2.49%), and Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 2.24%)

In the Nifty MidCap 50, the top gainers and losers were as follows:

- Top Gainers: Punjab National Bank, Vodafone Idea, LIC Housing Finance, Federal Bank, and REC

- Top Losers: Steel Authority Of India, Escorts Kubota, Max Financial Services, Tata Communications, and Balkrishna Industries

In the Nifty Small Cap 100, the top gainers and losers were as follows:

- Top Gainers: Mahanagar Gas, PNB Housing Finance, CE Info Systems, TV18 Broadcast, and Suzlon Energy

- Top Losers: Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, Delta Corp, JM Financial, IRB Infrastructure Developers, and Firstsource Solutions

In the BSE, the top gainers and losers were as follows:

- Top Gainers: KIOCL (up 8.68%), Mahanagar Gas (up 7.80%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 7.24%), PNB Housing Finance (up 6.99%), and Heidelberg Cement India (up 6.90%)

- Top Losers: Multi Commodity Exchange Of India (down 4.58%), Delta Corp (down 4.06%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 3.75%), Tata Investment Corporation (down 3.44%), and Gujarat Fluorochemicals (down 3.36%)

In the NSE, the top gainers and losers were as follows:

- Top Gainers: Mahanagar Gas (up 7.80%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 7.36%), PNB Housing Finance (up 6.94%), PCBL (up 6.70%), and CE Info Systems (up 6.14%)

- Top Losers: Multi Commodity Exchange Of India (down 4.54%), Delta Corp (down 4.10%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 3.78%), JBM Auto (down 3.64%), and Gujarat Fluorochemicals (down 3.63%)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 03 Oct 2023, 04:03 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App