Top gainers and losers today on 3 October, 2023: Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Eicher Motors among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 316.31 points, or -0.48, to settle at 65828.41, while the Nifty lost 109.55 points, or -0.56, to close at 19638.3.

The Nifty closed at 19,638.3, down by 0.56%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 19,623.2 and a low of 19,479.65. The Sensex traded between 65,813.5 and 65,344.59, ultimately closing 0.48% down at 65,828.41, which was 316.31 points below the opening price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Nifty Midcap 50 closed 0.03% down, outperforming the Nifty 50. The Nifty small cap 100 ended at 12,748.5, up by 67.7 points and 0.53% higher, outperforming the Nifty 50.

In terms of returns, the Nifty 50 has performed as follows: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- In the last 1 Week: -0.69%

- In the last 1 Month: -0.0%

- In the last 3 Months: 1.07% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- In the last 6 Months: 12.25%

- In the last 1 Year: 15.64%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Bajaj Finance (up 2.01%), Larsen & Toubro (up 1.64%), Titan Company (up 1.51%), Bajaj Finserve (up 1.35%), and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 0.76%). The top losers in the Nifty index were Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 3.78%), Eicher Motors (down 2.77%), Hindalco Industries (down 2.58%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 2.49%), and Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 2.24%). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The bank nifty ended at 44,584.55, with an intraday high of 44,566.3 and a low of 44,243.1. The bank nifty's performance in terms of returns is as follows:

- In the last 1 Week: -0.51%

- In the last 1 Month: -0.4% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- In the last 3 Months: -1.68%

- In the last 6 Months: 8.79%

- In the last 1 Year: 16.75% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the trading session on October 3, 2023, the top gainers and losers in the Sensex were as follows:

- Top Gainers: Bajaj Finance (up 2.04%), Larsen & Toubro (up 1.68%), Titan Company (up 1.50%), Bajaj Finserve (up 1.30%), and State Bank Of India (up 0.71%)

- Top Losers: Maruti Suzuki India (down 2.46%), NTPC (down 1.83%), Tata Motors (down 1.59%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 1.48%), and ICICI Bank (down 1.23%) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the Nifty, the top gainers and losers during the trading session on October 3, 2023, were as follows:

- Top Gainers: Bajaj Finance (up 2.01%), Larsen & Toubro (up 1.64%), Titan Company (up 1.51%), Bajaj Finserve (up 1.35%), and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 0.76%)

- Top Losers: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 3.78%), Eicher Motors (down 2.77%), Hindalco Industries (down 2.58%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 2.49%), and Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 2.24%) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the Nifty MidCap 50, the top gainers and losers were as follows:

- Top Gainers: Punjab National Bank, Vodafone Idea, LIC Housing Finance, Federal Bank, and REC

- Top Losers: Steel Authority Of India, Escorts Kubota, Max Financial Services, Tata Communications, and Balkrishna Industries {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the Nifty Small Cap 100, the top gainers and losers were as follows:

- Top Gainers: Mahanagar Gas, PNB Housing Finance, CE Info Systems, TV18 Broadcast, and Suzlon Energy

- Top Losers: Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, Delta Corp, JM Financial, IRB Infrastructure Developers, and Firstsource Solutions {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the BSE, the top gainers and losers were as follows:

- Top Gainers: KIOCL (up 8.68%), Mahanagar Gas (up 7.80%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 7.24%), PNB Housing Finance (up 6.99%), and Heidelberg Cement India (up 6.90%)

- Top Losers: Multi Commodity Exchange Of India (down 4.58%), Delta Corp (down 4.06%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 3.75%), Tata Investment Corporation (down 3.44%), and Gujarat Fluorochemicals (down 3.36%) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the NSE, the top gainers and losers were as follows:

- Top Gainers: Mahanagar Gas (up 7.80%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 7.36%), PNB Housing Finance (up 6.94%), PCBL (up 6.70%), and CE Info Systems (up 6.14%)

- Top Losers: Multi Commodity Exchange Of India (down 4.54%), Delta Corp (down 4.10%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 3.78%), JBM Auto (down 3.64%), and Gujarat Fluorochemicals (down 3.63%) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!