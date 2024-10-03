Top Gainers and Losers today on 3 October, 2024: JSW Steel, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Shriram Finance among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 1769.19 points, or -2.1, to settle at 84266.29, while the Nifty lost 546.8 points, or -2.12, to close at 25796.9.

The Nifty Index closed at 25,796.9, reflecting a decline of 2.12%. During the trading session, the Nifty reached a high of 25,639.45 and a low of 25,230.3. Meanwhile, the Sensex traded within a range of 83,752.81 to 82,434.02, ultimately closing 2.1% lower at 84,266.29, which is 1,769.19 points below its opening price.

The Midcap index underperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing down by 2.29%. Conversely, small-cap stocks outperformed the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 19,331.3, down 378.7 points, equating to a decline of 1.96%.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last week: -3.65%

- In the last month: -0.08%

- In the last three months: 4.0%

- In the last six months: 12.59%

- In the last year: 29.34%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

Within the Nifty index, the top gainers were JSW Steel, which increased by 1.15%, and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, which rose by 0.03%. In contrast, the top losers included Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 5.27%), Shriram Finance (down 4.51%), Larsen & Toubro (down 4.27%), Axis Bank (down 4.15%), and Tata Motors (down 4.09%).

The Bank Nifty concluded at 52,922.6, having reached an intraday high of 52,582.95 and a low of 51,683.4. The performance of the Bank Nifty is summarized as follows:

- In the last week: -4.63%

- In the last month: 0.33%

- In the last three months: -2.32%

- In the last six months: 8.89%

- In the last year: 16.8%

Here is the list of stocks identified as top gainers and losers during the trading session on October 3, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: (No significant gainers listed)

Top Losers: Larsen & Toubro (down 4.18%), Axis Bank (down 4.12%), Tata Motors (down 4.08%), Reliance Industries (down 3.91%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 3.90%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: JSW Steel (up 1.15%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 0.03%)

Top Losers: Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 5.27%), Shriram Finance (down 4.51%), Larsen & Toubro (down 4.27%), Axis Bank (down 4.15%), Tata Motors (down 4.09%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Petronet LNG, Aurobindo Pharma, Marico, Colgate Palmolive India, Muthoot Finance

Top Losers: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Godrej Properties, Phoenix Mills, Suzlon Energy

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Amber Enterprises India, Angel Broking, Great Eastern Shipping Company, Blue Star, Mahanagar Gas

Top Losers: NBCC India, Alok Industries, HFCL, Titagarh Rail Systems, BLS International Services

BSE:

Top Gainers: Infibeam Avenues (up 7.73%), Amber Enterprises India (up 6.72%), Petronet LNG (up 5.82%), Jubilant Ingrevia (up 5.69%), Angel Broking (up 5.37%)

Top Losers: JM Financial (down 6.71%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (down 6.58%), Godrej Industries (down 6.58%), Dabur India (down 6.19%), Phoenix Mills (down 5.87%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Amber Enterprises India (up 6.57%), Petronet LNG (up 5.91%), Jubilant Ingrevia (up 5.57%), Angel Broking (up 5.46%), Alembic Pharmaceuticals (up 4.13%)