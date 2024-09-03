Top Gainers and Losers today on 3 September, 2024: SBI Life Insurance Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Infosys among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 4.4 points, or -0.01, to settle at 82559.84, while the Nifty gained 1.15 points, or 0.0, to close at 25278.7.

Livemint
Published3 Sep 2024, 04:03 PM IST
Trade Now
Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The **Top Gainers and Losers Today**: The Nifty closed at 25,278.7, down by 0.0%. During the day, Nifty touched a day high of 25,321.7 and a low of 25,235.8. The Sensex traded in the range of 82,675.06 and 82,400.76, closing 0.01% down at 82,559.84, which was 4.4 points below the opening price.

The Midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Midcap 50 closed 0.38% up. Small-cap stocks also outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 19,244.3, up by 82.4 points and 0.43% higher.

Nifty 50 has given the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 1.04%

- In the last 1 month: 5.08%

- In the last 3 months: 8.66%

- In the last 6 months: 12.82%

- In the last 1 year: 29.44%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index were SBI Life Insurance Company (up 2.11%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 1.80%), ICICI Bank (up 1.44%), Shriram Finance (up 1.44%), and Bajaj Finserv (up 1.36%). Conversely, the top losers in the Nifty index were Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 1.23%), Infosys (down 1.18%), Bajaj Finance (down 1.16%), JSW Steel (down 1.01%), and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 1.00%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 51,439.55, with an intraday high of 51,750.1 and a low of 51,240.05. The Bank Nifty performance has been as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 0.87%

- In the last 1 month: 3.26%

- In the last 3 months: 1.47%

- In the last 6 months: 9.0%

- In the last 1 year: 16.04%

Here is the list of stocks that are **top gainers and losers** during the 03 Sep, 2024 trading session:

Sensex:

**Top Gainers:** ICICI Bank (up 1.45%), Bajaj Finserv (up 1.30%), Titan Company (up 0.85%), Nestle India (up 0.75%), HDFC Bank (up 0.72%)

**Top Losers:** Infosys (down 1.22%), Bajaj Finance (down 1.13%), HCL Technologies (down 0.95%), NTPC (down 0.87%), Indusind Bank (down 0.83%)

Nifty:

**Top Gainers:** SBI Life Insurance Company (up 2.11%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 1.80%), ICICI Bank (up 1.44%), Shriram Finance (up 1.44%), Bajaj Finserv (up 1.36%)

**Top Losers:** Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 1.23%), Infosys (down 1.18%), Bajaj Finance (down 1.16%), JSW Steel (down 1.01%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 1.00%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

**Top Gainers:** Oracle Financial Services Software, Dixon Technologies (India), Persistent Systems, Container Corporation Of India, HDFC Asset Management Company

**Top Losers:** Petronet LNG, Max Healthcare Institute, Steel Authority Of India, Au Small Finance Bank, Aditya Birla Capital

Nifty Small Cap 100:

**Top Gainers:** Raymond, Triveni Turbines, Titagarh Rail Systems, HFCL, Global Health

**Top Losers:** JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Shree Renuka Sugars, Tata Investment Corporation, Century Textiles & Industries, Jammu & Kashmir Bank

BSE:

**Top Gainers:** JM Financial (up 9.62%), Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (up 8.64%), Quess Corp (up 8.05%), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (up 6.08%), Poly Medicure (up 5.72%)

**Top Losers:** EIGHTY JEWELL-MT (down 4.99%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 3.52%), Pfizer (down 3.01%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com (down 2.99%), Torrent Power (down 2.94%)

NSE:

**Top Gainers:** JM Financial (up 9.79%), Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (up 8.76%), Quess Corp (up 7.91%), Prism Johnson (up 6.27%), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (up 6.06%)

**Top Losers:** Signatureglobal India (down 5.74%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 3.59%), Torrent Power (down 3.02%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com (down 2.95%), Cera Sanitaryware (down 2.59%)

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
30 M

1 of 16Read Full Story
15

2 of 16Read Full Story
₹26,000 Cr

3 of 16Read Full Story
46102

4 of 16Read Full Story
$65 B

5 of 16Read Full Story
7%

6 of 16Read Full Story
$100 B

7 of 16Read Full Story
30 M

8 of 16Read Full Story
15

9 of 16Read Full Story
₹26,000 Cr

10 of 16Read Full Story
46102

11 of 16Read Full Story
$65 B

12 of 16Read Full Story
7%

13 of 16Read Full Story
$100 B

14 of 16Read Full Story
30 M

15 of 16Read Full Story
15

16 of 16Read Full Story
First Published:3 Sep 2024, 04:03 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsTop Gainers and Losers today on 3 September, 2024: SBI Life Insurance Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Infosys among most active stocks; Check full list here

Most Active Stocks

Au Small Finance Bank

674.45
03:57 PM | 3 SEP 2024
-6.55 (-0.96%)

Bharat Electronics

297.20
03:57 PM | 3 SEP 2024
0.3 (0.1%)

Vedanta

464.45
03:58 PM | 3 SEP 2024
1.15 (0.25%)

Tata Steel

152.10
03:59 PM | 3 SEP 2024
-0.75 (-0.49%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

JM Financial

118.55
03:58 PM | 3 SEP 2024
10.4 (9.62%)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

2,670.60
03:54 PM | 3 SEP 2024
212.5 (8.64%)

Quess Corp

833.50
03:52 PM | 3 SEP 2024
62.1 (8.05%)

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

4,455.50
03:52 PM | 3 SEP 2024
255.35 (6.08%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,013.00-816.00
    Chennai
    73,370.00-315.00
    Delhi
    73,299.00-242.00
    Kolkata
    72,584.00-1,245.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue