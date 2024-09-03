Top Gainers and Losers today on 3 September, 2024: SBI Life Insurance Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Infosys among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The **Top Gainers and Losers Today**: The Nifty closed at 25,278.7, down by 0.0%. During the day, Nifty touched a day high of 25,321.7 and a low of 25,235.8. The Sensex traded in the range of 82,675.06 and 82,400.76, closing 0.01% down at 82,559.84, which was 4.4 points below the opening price.
The Midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Midcap 50 closed 0.38% up. Small-cap stocks also outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 19,244.3, up by 82.4 points and 0.43% higher.
Nifty 50 has given the following returns:
- In the last 1 week: 1.04%
- In the last 1 month: 5.08%
- In the last 3 months: 8.66%
- In the last 6 months: 12.82%
- In the last 1 year: 29.44%
Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today
The top gainers in the Nifty index were SBI Life Insurance Company (up 2.11%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 1.80%), ICICI Bank (up 1.44%), Shriram Finance (up 1.44%), and Bajaj Finserv (up 1.36%). Conversely, the top losers in the Nifty index were Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 1.23%), Infosys (down 1.18%), Bajaj Finance (down 1.16%), JSW Steel (down 1.01%), and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 1.00%).
The Bank Nifty ended at 51,439.55, with an intraday high of 51,750.1 and a low of 51,240.05. The Bank Nifty performance has been as follows:
- In the last 1 week: 0.87%
- In the last 1 month: 3.26%
- In the last 3 months: 1.47%
- In the last 6 months: 9.0%
- In the last 1 year: 16.04%
Here is the list of stocks that are **top gainers and losers** during the 03 Sep, 2024 trading session:
Sensex:
**Top Gainers:** ICICI Bank (up 1.45%), Bajaj Finserv (up 1.30%), Titan Company (up 0.85%), Nestle India (up 0.75%), HDFC Bank (up 0.72%)
**Top Losers:** Infosys (down 1.22%), Bajaj Finance (down 1.13%), HCL Technologies (down 0.95%), NTPC (down 0.87%), Indusind Bank (down 0.83%)
Nifty:
**Top Gainers:** SBI Life Insurance Company (up 2.11%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 1.80%), ICICI Bank (up 1.44%), Shriram Finance (up 1.44%), Bajaj Finserv (up 1.36%)
**Top Losers:** Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 1.23%), Infosys (down 1.18%), Bajaj Finance (down 1.16%), JSW Steel (down 1.01%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 1.00%)
Nifty MidCap 50:
**Top Gainers:** Oracle Financial Services Software, Dixon Technologies (India), Persistent Systems, Container Corporation Of India, HDFC Asset Management Company
**Top Losers:** Petronet LNG, Max Healthcare Institute, Steel Authority Of India, Au Small Finance Bank, Aditya Birla Capital
Nifty Small Cap 100:
**Top Gainers:** Raymond, Triveni Turbines, Titagarh Rail Systems, HFCL, Global Health
**Top Losers:** JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Shree Renuka Sugars, Tata Investment Corporation, Century Textiles & Industries, Jammu & Kashmir Bank
BSE:
**Top Gainers:** JM Financial (up 9.62%), Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (up 8.64%), Quess Corp (up 8.05%), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (up 6.08%), Poly Medicure (up 5.72%)
**Top Losers:** EIGHTY JEWELL-MT (down 4.99%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 3.52%), Pfizer (down 3.01%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com (down 2.99%), Torrent Power (down 2.94%)
NSE:
**Top Gainers:** JM Financial (up 9.79%), Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (up 8.76%), Quess Corp (up 7.91%), Prism Johnson (up 6.27%), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (up 6.06%)
**Top Losers:** Signatureglobal India (down 5.74%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 3.59%), Torrent Power (down 3.02%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com (down 2.95%), Cera Sanitaryware (down 2.59%)