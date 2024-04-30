Active Stocks
Top Gainers and Losers today on 30 April, 2024: Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Tech Mahindra, Bharat Petroleum Corporation among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 188.5 points, or -0.25, to settle at 74671.28, while the Nifty lost 38.55 points, or -0.17, to close at 22643.4.

Top Gainers and Losers today

The Nifty closed at 22,643.4, down by 0.17% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22,783.35 and a low of 22,568.4. The Sensex traded between 75,111.39 and 74,346.4, closing 0.25% down at 74,671.28, which was 188.5 points below the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.06% up. The Nifty Small Cap 100 also outperformed the Nifty 50, ending at 17,017.85, down by 6.05 points and 0.04% lower.

In the last 1 week, the Nifty 50 has given returns of 1.05%. In the last 1 month, it has given returns of 0.63%. In the last 3 months, it has given returns of 5.02%. In the last 6 months, it has given returns of 18.09%. And in the last 1 year, it has given returns of 24.55%.

The top gainers in the Nifty index today were Mahindra & Mahindra (up 4.57%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 2.77%), Shriram Finance (up 2.39%), Indusind Bank (up 1.91%), and Hero Motocorp (up 1.91%). The top losers in the Nifty index today were Tech Mahindra (down 1.93%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 1.85%), JSW Steel (down 1.51%), HCL Technologies (down 1.50%), and Dr Reddy's Laboratories (down 1.47%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 49,424.05 with an intraday high of 49,974.75 and a low of 49,249.9. The Bank Nifty has given returns of 2.99% in the last 1 week, 3.84% in the last 1 month, 8.9% in the last 3 months, 14.79% in the last 6 months, and 13.96% in the last 1 year.

Here is the list of the top gainers and losers during the trading session on April 30, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Mahindra & Mahindra (up 4.53%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 2.71%), Indusind Bank (up 1.87%), Bajaj Finance (up 1.52%), and Bajaj Finserv (up 1.27%)

Top Losers: Tech Mahindra (down 2.08%), Tata Steel (down 1.46%), HCL Technologies (down 1.41%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 1.29%), and Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.24%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Mahindra & Mahindra (up 4.57%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 2.77%), Shriram Finance (up 2.39%), Indusind Bank (up 1.91%), and Hero Motocorp (up 1.91%)

Top Losers: Tech Mahindra (down 1.93%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 1.85%), JSW Steel (down 1.51%), HCL Technologies (down 1.50%), and Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 1.47%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Jubilant Foodworks, Ashok Leyland, Max Financial Services, HDFC Asset Management Company, Astral

Top Losers: Aditya Birla Capital, Yes Bank, GMR Airports Infrastructure, P I Industries, Container Corporation Of India

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Raymond, Five Star Business Finance, Karur Vysya Bank, Exide Industries, Amber Enterprises India

Top Losers: Birlasoft, Firstsource Solutions, Gujarat Mineral Development Corp, Computer Age Management Services, Cochin Shipyard

BSE:

Top Gainers: REC (up 9.51%), JM Financial (up 9.07%), Gillette India (up 7.49%), Just Dial (up 6.52%), Power Finance Corp (up 6.21%)

Top Losers: Eureka Forbes (down 5.54%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com (down 4.99%), Motilal Oswal Financial Services (down 4.47%), Indian Oil Corporation (down 4.44%), Astrazeneca Pharma India (down 4.37%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: REC (up 9.54%), JM Financial (up 9.08%), Gillette India (up 7.42%), Power Finance Corp (up 6.27%), Kfin Technologies (up 6.27%)

Top Losers: Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com (down 4.99%), Motilal Oswal Financial Services (down 4.71%), SBFC Finance (down 4.69%), Indian Oil Corporation (down 4.47%), Astrazeneca Pharma India (down 3.95%).

Published: 30 Apr 2024, 04:03 PM IST
