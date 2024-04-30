Top Gainers and Losers today on 30 April, 2024: Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Tech Mahindra, Bharat Petroleum Corporation among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 188.5 points, or -0.25, to settle at 74671.28, while the Nifty lost 38.55 points, or -0.17, to close at 22643.4.
The Nifty closed at 22,643.4, down by 0.17% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22,783.35 and a low of 22,568.4. The Sensex traded between 75,111.39 and 74,346.4, closing 0.25% down at 74,671.28, which was 188.5 points below the opening price.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started