Top Gainers and Losers today on 30 August, 2024: Cipla, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, Reliance Industries among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The **Top Gainers And Losers** Today: The Nifty closed at 25,151.95, up by 0.33%. During the day, Nifty touched a high of 25,268.35 and a low of 25,199.4. Sensex traded in the range of 82,637.03 and 82,256.02, closing 0.28% up at 82,134.61, which was 231.16 points above the opening price.

The Midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50 as the Nifty Midcap 50 closed 0.63% up. Small-cap stocks also outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 19,214.55, up by 92.55 points or 0.48%.

Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 Week: 1.69%

- In the last 1 Month: 1.55%

- In the last 3 Months: 12.25%

- In the last 6 Months: 14.83%

- In the last 1 Year: 30.47%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Cipla (up 2.25%), Bajaj Finance (up 1.93%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.73%), Divis Laboratories (up 1.62%), and Bajaj Finserv (up 1.56%). The top losers in the Nifty index were Tata Motors (down 0.92%), Reliance Industries (down 0.74%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.66%), ITC (down 0.63%), and Coal India (down 0.49%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 51,152.75, with an intraday high of 51,466.55 and a low of 51,256.0. The Bank Nifty performance has been as follows:

- In the last 1 Week: 0.83%

- In the last 1 Month: -0.28%

- In the last 3 Months: 5.49%

- In the last 6 Months: 11.35%

- In the last 1 Year: 16.1%

Here is the list of stocks that were **top gainers and losers** during the 30 Aug, 2024 trading session:

Sensex:

**Top Gainers:** Bajaj Finance (up 2.03%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.75%), NTPC (up 1.56%), Bajaj Finserv (up 1.55%), Bharti Airtel (up 1.46%)

**Top Losers:** Tata Motors (down 0.92%), Reliance Industries (down 0.69%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.67%), ITC (down 0.61%), HDFC Bank (down 0.34%)

Nifty:

**Top Gainers:** Cipla (up 2.25%), Bajaj Finance (up 1.93%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.73%), Divis Laboratories (up 1.62%), Bajaj Finserv (up 1.56%)

**Top Losers:** Tata Motors (down 0.92%), Reliance Industries (down 0.74%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.66%), ITC (down 0.63%), Coal India (down 0.49%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

**Top Gainers:** Au Small Finance Bank, UPL, Max Financial Services, Bandhan Bank, Oberoi Realty

**Top Losers:** Vodafone Idea, L&T Technology Services, Suzlon Energy, Balkrishna Industries, HDFC Asset Management Company

Nifty Small Cap 100:

**Top Gainers:** Radico Khaitan, Gujarat State Petronet, Shree Renuka Sugars, Praj Industries, KEC International

**Top Losers:** Housing & Urban Development Corporation, NBCC India, Cochin Shipyard, Canfin Homes, CESC

BSE:

**Top Gainers:** Jindal Stainless (up 7.54%), Au Small Finance Bank (up 7.50%), Radico Khaitan (up 6.98%), Caplin Point Laboratories (up 6.30%), Godfrey Phillips India (up 5.85%)

**Top Losers:** Achyut Healthcare (down 5.43%), EIGHTY JEWELL-MT (down 4.91%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 4.36%), NBCC India (down 4.29%), BASF India (down 4.21%)

NSE:

**Top Gainers:** Triveni Engineering & Indus (up 8.60%), Sundaram Finance (up 7.87%), Jindal Stainless (up 7.78%), Au Small Finance Bank (up 7.55%), Radico Khaitan (up 6.85%)