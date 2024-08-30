Top Gainers and Losers today on 30 August, 2024: Cipla, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, Reliance Industries among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The **Top Gainers And Losers** Today: The Nifty closed at 25,151.95, up by 0.33%. During the day, Nifty touched a high of 25,268.35 and a low of 25,199.4. Sensex traded in the range of 82,637.03 and 82,256.02, closing 0.28% up at 82,134.61, which was 231.16 points above the opening price.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
The Midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50 as the Nifty Midcap 50 closed 0.63% up. Small-cap stocks also outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 19,214.55, up by 92.55 points or 0.48%.
Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:
- In the last 1 Week: 1.69%
- In the last 1 Month: 1.55%
- In the last 3 Months: 12.25%
- In the last 6 Months: 14.83%
- In the last 1 Year: 30.47%
Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today
The top gainers in the Nifty index were Cipla (up 2.25%), Bajaj Finance (up 1.93%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.73%), Divis Laboratories (up 1.62%), and Bajaj Finserv (up 1.56%). The top losers in the Nifty index were Tata Motors (down 0.92%), Reliance Industries (down 0.74%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.66%), ITC (down 0.63%), and Coal India (down 0.49%).
The Bank Nifty ended at 51,152.75, with an intraday high of 51,466.55 and a low of 51,256.0. The Bank Nifty performance has been as follows:
- In the last 1 Week: 0.83%
- In the last 1 Month: -0.28%
- In the last 3 Months: 5.49%
- In the last 6 Months: 11.35%
- In the last 1 Year: 16.1%
Here is the list of stocks that were **top gainers and losers** during the 30 Aug, 2024 trading session:
Sensex:
**Top Gainers:** Bajaj Finance (up 2.03%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.75%), NTPC (up 1.56%), Bajaj Finserv (up 1.55%), Bharti Airtel (up 1.46%)
**Top Losers:** Tata Motors (down 0.92%), Reliance Industries (down 0.69%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.67%), ITC (down 0.61%), HDFC Bank (down 0.34%)
Nifty:
**Top Gainers:** Cipla (up 2.25%), Bajaj Finance (up 1.93%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.73%), Divis Laboratories (up 1.62%), Bajaj Finserv (up 1.56%)
**Top Losers:** Tata Motors (down 0.92%), Reliance Industries (down 0.74%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.66%), ITC (down 0.63%), Coal India (down 0.49%)
Nifty MidCap 50:
**Top Gainers:** Au Small Finance Bank, UPL, Max Financial Services, Bandhan Bank, Oberoi Realty
**Top Losers:** Vodafone Idea, L&T Technology Services, Suzlon Energy, Balkrishna Industries, HDFC Asset Management Company
Nifty Small Cap 100:
**Top Gainers:** Radico Khaitan, Gujarat State Petronet, Shree Renuka Sugars, Praj Industries, KEC International
**Top Losers:** Housing & Urban Development Corporation, NBCC India, Cochin Shipyard, Canfin Homes, CESC
BSE:
**Top Gainers:** Jindal Stainless (up 7.54%), Au Small Finance Bank (up 7.50%), Radico Khaitan (up 6.98%), Caplin Point Laboratories (up 6.30%), Godfrey Phillips India (up 5.85%)
**Top Losers:** Achyut Healthcare (down 5.43%), EIGHTY JEWELL-MT (down 4.91%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 4.36%), NBCC India (down 4.29%), BASF India (down 4.21%)
NSE:
**Top Gainers:** Triveni Engineering & Indus (up 8.60%), Sundaram Finance (up 7.87%), Jindal Stainless (up 7.78%), Au Small Finance Bank (up 7.55%), Radico Khaitan (up 6.85%)
**Top Losers:** Housing & Urban Development Corporation (down 4.43%), NBCC India (down 4.34%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 4.28%), Vodafone Idea (down 4.05%), Cochin Shipyard (down 3.49%)