Top Gainers and Losers Today : The **Top Gainers and Losers Today** report indicates that the Nifty index closed at 23813.4, reflecting a decline of 0.69%. During the trading session, the Nifty reached a high of 23915.35 and a low of 23618.9. Meanwhile, the Sensex fluctuated between 79092.7 and 78077.13, ultimately closing at 78699.07, down by 0.54%, which represents a decrease of 428.56 points from its opening price.

In comparison, the midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing up by 0.76%. Small cap stocks also exceeded the performance of the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 concluded at 18755.85, down by 122.65 points or 0.65%.

The Nifty 50 has delivered the following returns:

- In the last week: -0.44%

- In the last month: -2.59%

- In the last three months: -8.38%

- In the last six months: -2.04%

- In the last year: 8.77%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers within the Nifty index included Adani Enterprises (up 7.32%), HCL Technologies (up 1.35%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.28%), Cipla (up 1.09%), and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.02%). Conversely, the top losers in the Nifty index were Hindalco Industries (down 2.66%), Bharat Electronics (down 2.29%), Trent (down 2.13%), Tata Motors (down 1.83%), and Bajaj Auto (down 1.75%).

The Bank Nifty concluded at 51311.3, having reached an intraday high of 51979.75 and a low of 50718.35. The Bank Nifty's performance over various time frames is as follows:

- In the last week: -0.8%

- In the last month: -2.31%

- In the last three months: -3.91%

- In the last six months: -3.17%

- In the last year: 5.54%

Here is the list of stocks that were **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on December 30, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: HCL Technologies (up 2.19%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.14%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.46%), Indusind Bank (up 0.94%), and Asian Paints (up 0.69%).

Top Losers: Tata Motors (down 2.38%), Wipro (down 1.73%), Titan Company (down 1.70%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.65%), and State Bank of India (down 1.56%).

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Adani Enterprises (up 7.32%), HCL Technologies (up 1.35%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.28%), Cipla (up 1.09%), and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.02%).

Top Losers: Hindalco Industries (down 2.66%), Bharat Electronics (down 2.29%), Trent (down 2.13%), Tata Motors (down 1.83%), and Bajaj Auto (down 1.75%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Lupin, Au Small Finance Bank, Persistent Systems, Vodafone Idea, and Voltas.

Top Losers: Sundaram Finance, NMDC, Suzlon Energy, Steel Authority of India, and Supreme Industries.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Creditaccess Grameen, Happiest Minds Technologies, Piramal Pharma, KEC International, and Blue Star.

Top Losers: Redington India, NBCC India, Intellect Design Arena, RITES, and Cyient.

BSE:

Top Gainers: Pfizer (up 9.88%), UTI Asset Management Company (up 9.02%), KNR Constructions (up 8.54%), Creditaccess Grameen (up 8.37%), and CRISIL (up 8.10%).

Top Losers: Godfrey Phillips India (down 9.92%), Redington India (down 7.74%), Jindal Stainless (down 7.52%), BHARAT DYNAMICS (down 7.40%), and Solar Industries India (down 6.83%).

NSE:

Top Gainers: Creditaccess Grameen (up 7.94%), UTI Asset Management Company (up 7.87%), KNR Constructions (up 7.68%), Adani Enterprises (up 7.32%), and Fortis Healthcare (up 7.23%).