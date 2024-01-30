Top Gainers and Losers today on 30 January, 2024: Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, Titan Company among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 21737.6, down by 0.99% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 21813.05 and a low of 21501.8. The Sensex traded between 72142.23 and 71075.72, closing 1.11% down at 71941.57, which was 801.67 points below the opening price.

In comparison to the Nifty 50, the Nifty Midcap 50 closed 0.5% down, while the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 15638.55, up by 35.25 points and 0.23% higher.

The Nifty 50 has given the following returns in various time frames:

- In the last 1 week: 1.36%

- In the last 1 month: -0.99%

- In the last 3 months: 12.47%

- In the last 6 months: 8.98%

- In the last 1 year: 21.97%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 2.34%), Tata Motors (up 2.12%), Grasim Industries (up 1.03%), Eicher Motors (up 0.97%), and Adani Enterprises (up 0.86%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Bajaj Finance (down 5.21%), Titan Company (down 3.39%), Ultratech Cement (down 3.02%), Bajaj Finserve (down 2.83%), and NTPC (down 2.80%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 45442.35, with an intraday high of 45678.7 and a low of 45206.05. The performance of the Bank Nifty in various time frames is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 0.85%

- In the last 1 month: -5.88%

- In the last 3 months: 5.48%

- In the last 6 months: -0.56%

- In the last 1 year: 12.4%

In the trading session of 30th January 2024, the top gainers and losers in different indices were as follows:

Sensex:

- Top Gainers: Tata Motors (up 2.19%), Hindustan Unilever (up 0.60%), State Bank Of India (up 0.59%), Tech Mahindra (up 0.24%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 0.14%)

- Top Losers: Bajaj Finance (down 5.17%), Titan Company (down 3.13%), Ultratech Cement (down 3.08%), NTPC (down 2.83%), Reliance Industries (down 2.81%)

Nifty:

- Top Gainers: Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 2.34%), Tata Motors (up 2.12%), Grasim Industries (up 1.03%), Eicher Motors (up 0.97%), Adani Enterprises (up 0.86%)

- Top Losers: Bajaj Finance (down 5.21%), Titan Company (down 3.39%), Ultratech Cement (down 3.02%), Bajaj Finserve (down 2.83%), NTPC (down 2.80%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top Gainers: Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, LIC Housing Finance, Petronet LNG, Indraprastha Gas

- Top Losers: Persistent Systems, Oracle Financial Services Softwa, Max Financial Services, Bharat Forge, Godrej Properties

Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top Gainers: Indiabulls Housing Finance, Angel One, Sterlite Technologies, Birla Corporation, KPIT Technologies

- Top Losers: Jubilant Ingrevia, Rain Industries, KEI Industries, JK Lakshmi Cement, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals

BSE:

- Top Gainers: Indiabulls Housing Finance (up 7.55%), Trident (up 6.89%), Apar Industries (up 5.76%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 5.75%), Hikal (up 5.36%)

- Top Losers: Coromandel International (down 7.49%), Garware Technical Fibres (down 6.26%), Trent (down 5.97%), Teamlease Services (down 5.68%), Borosil Renewables (down 5.60%)

NSE:

- Top Gainers: Indiabulls Housing Finance (up 7.88%), Kfin Technologies (up 7.22%), Trident (up 6.87%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 5.66%), Apar Industries (up 5.50%)

- Top Losers: Coromandel International (down 7.67%), Trent (down 5.90%), Teamlease Services (down 5.77%), Borosil Renewables (down 5.63%), Bajaj Finance (down 5.21%)

Source: Mint - [BSE Top Gainers](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-gainers) and [BSE Top Losers](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-losers), [NSE Top Gainers](https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-gainers), and [NSE Top Losers](https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-losers).

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!