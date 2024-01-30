Top Gainers and Losers today on 30 January, 2024: Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, Titan Company among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 801.67 points, or -1.11, to settle at 71941.57, while the Nifty lost 215.5 points, or -0.99, to close at 21737.6.
The Nifty closed at 21737.6, down by 0.99% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 21813.05 and a low of 21501.8. The Sensex traded between 72142.23 and 71075.72, closing 1.11% down at 71941.57, which was 801.67 points below the opening price.
