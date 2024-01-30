Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Top Gainers and Losers today on 30 January, 2024: Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, Titan Company among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers today on 30 January, 2024: Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, Titan Company among most active stocks; Check full list here

Livemint

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 801.67 points, or -1.11, to settle at 71941.57, while the Nifty lost 215.5 points, or -0.99, to close at 21737.6.

Top Gainers and Losers today

The Nifty closed at 21737.6, down by 0.99% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 21813.05 and a low of 21501.8. The Sensex traded between 72142.23 and 71075.72, closing 1.11% down at 71941.57, which was 801.67 points below the opening price.

In comparison to the Nifty 50, the Nifty Midcap 50 closed 0.5% down, while the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 15638.55, up by 35.25 points and 0.23% higher.

The Nifty 50 has given the following returns in various time frames:

- In the last 1 week: 1.36%

- In the last 1 month: -0.99%

- In the last 3 months: 12.47%

- In the last 6 months: 8.98%

- In the last 1 year: 21.97%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 2.34%), Tata Motors (up 2.12%), Grasim Industries (up 1.03%), Eicher Motors (up 0.97%), and Adani Enterprises (up 0.86%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Bajaj Finance (down 5.21%), Titan Company (down 3.39%), Ultratech Cement (down 3.02%), Bajaj Finserve (down 2.83%), and NTPC (down 2.80%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 45442.35, with an intraday high of 45678.7 and a low of 45206.05. The performance of the Bank Nifty in various time frames is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 0.85%

- In the last 1 month: -5.88%

- In the last 3 months: 5.48%

- In the last 6 months: -0.56%

- In the last 1 year: 12.4%

In the trading session of 30th January 2024, the top gainers and losers in different indices were as follows:

Sensex:

- Top Gainers: Tata Motors (up 2.19%), Hindustan Unilever (up 0.60%), State Bank Of India (up 0.59%), Tech Mahindra (up 0.24%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 0.14%)

- Top Losers: Bajaj Finance (down 5.17%), Titan Company (down 3.13%), Ultratech Cement (down 3.08%), NTPC (down 2.83%), Reliance Industries (down 2.81%)

Nifty:

- Top Gainers: Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 2.34%), Tata Motors (up 2.12%), Grasim Industries (up 1.03%), Eicher Motors (up 0.97%), Adani Enterprises (up 0.86%)

- Top Losers: Bajaj Finance (down 5.21%), Titan Company (down 3.39%), Ultratech Cement (down 3.02%), Bajaj Finserve (down 2.83%), NTPC (down 2.80%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top Gainers: Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, LIC Housing Finance, Petronet LNG, Indraprastha Gas

- Top Losers: Persistent Systems, Oracle Financial Services Softwa, Max Financial Services, Bharat Forge, Godrej Properties

Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top Gainers: Indiabulls Housing Finance, Angel One, Sterlite Technologies, Birla Corporation, KPIT Technologies

- Top Losers: Jubilant Ingrevia, Rain Industries, KEI Industries, JK Lakshmi Cement, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals

BSE:

- Top Gainers: Indiabulls Housing Finance (up 7.55%), Trident (up 6.89%), Apar Industries (up 5.76%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 5.75%), Hikal (up 5.36%)

- Top Losers: Coromandel International (down 7.49%), Garware Technical Fibres (down 6.26%), Trent (down 5.97%), Teamlease Services (down 5.68%), Borosil Renewables (down 5.60%)

NSE:

- Top Gainers: Indiabulls Housing Finance (up 7.88%), Kfin Technologies (up 7.22%), Trident (up 6.87%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 5.66%), Apar Industries (up 5.50%)

- Top Losers: Coromandel International (down 7.67%), Trent (down 5.90%), Teamlease Services (down 5.77%), Borosil Renewables (down 5.63%), Bajaj Finance (down 5.21%)

Source: Mint - [BSE Top Gainers](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-gainers) and [BSE Top Losers](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-losers), [NSE Top Gainers](https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-gainers), and [NSE Top Losers](https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-losers).

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.