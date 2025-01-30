Top Gainers and Losers today on 30 January, 2025: Bharat Electronics, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Tata Motors, Adani Enterprises among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : **The Top Gainers and Losers Today**: The Nifty index closed at 23163.1, reflecting an increase of 0.37%. Throughout the trading day, the Nifty reached a high of 23322.05 and a low of 23139.2. The Sensex traded within the range of 76962.88 and 76401.13, ultimately closing 0.3% higher at 76532.96, which is 226.85 points above its opening price.

The Midcap index underperformed compared to the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Midcap 50 closed with a marginal increase of 0.02%. Similarly, small-cap stocks also lagged behind the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 finishing at 16540.55, up by 19.95 points, or 0.12% higher.

In terms of returns, the Nifty 50 has performed as follows:

- Over the past week: 0.19%

- Over the past month: -1.67%

- Over the past three months: -4.48%

- Over the past six months: -6.47%

- Over the past year: 8.03%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

Conversely, the top losers within the Nifty index were Tata Motors (down 7.40%), Adani Enterprises (down 2.85%), Shriram Finance (down 2.75%), Bajaj Finserv (down 2.52%), and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 1.81%). The Bank Nifty concluded at 49165.95, recording an intraday high of 49426.2 and a low of 49031.8. The performance of the Bank Nifty is as follows:

- Over the past week: 1.48%

- Over the past month: -3.23%

- Over the past three months: -4.83%

- Over the past six months: -4.26%

- Over the past year: 8.68%

Below is the list of stocks that were the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on January 30, 2025:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Bharti Airtel (up 2.78%), Power Grid Corporation of India (up 2.59%), Bajaj Finance (up 1.82%), Nestle India (up 1.73%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.51%)

Top Losers: Tata Motors (down 7.37%), Bajaj Finserv (down 2.12%), Infosys (down 1.12%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 1.01%), Wipro (down 0.96%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Bharat Electronics (up 4.32%), Power Grid Corporation of India (up 2.61%), Hero Motocorp (up 2.59%), Bharti Airtel (up 2.52%), Cipla (up 2.35%)

Top Losers: Tata Motors (down 7.40%), Adani Enterprises (down 2.85%), Shriram Finance (down 2.75%), Bajaj Finserv (down 2.52%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 1.81%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: SRF, Suzlon Energy, KPIT Technologies, Phoenix Mills, UPL

Top Losers: Oracle Financial Services Software, Mphasis, Persistent Systems, PB Fintech, APL Apollo Tubes

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: JBM Auto, Olectra Greentech, Shyam Metalics & Energy, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Navin Fluorine International

Top Losers: Computer Age Management Services, Welspun Living, Intellect Design Arena, Amber Enterprises India, Swan Energy

BSE:

Top Gainers: Laurus Labs (up 7.79%), SRF (up 6.12%), Granules India (up 5.49%), Shyam Metalics & Energy (up 5.24%), Solar Industries India (up 5.08%)

Top Losers: Computer Age Management Services (down 8.00%), Tata Motors (down 7.37%), ABB India (down 6.40%), Intellect Design Arena (down 5.82%), Oracle Financial Services Software (down 5.68%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Laurus Labs (up 8.21%), JBM Auto (up 7.71%), Olectra Greentech (up 7.49%), SRF (up 6.24%), Syrma SGS Technology (up 6.14%)

Top Losers: Computer Age Management Services (down 7.80%), Tata Motors (down 7.40%), ABB India (down 6.41%), Welspun Living (down 6.17%), JK Paper (down 5.99%).