Top Gainers and Losers today on 30 July, 2024: Tata Motors, NTPC, LTI Mindtree, Cipla among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty closed at 24,836.1, up by 0.09% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 24,971.75 and a low of 24,798.65. The Sensex traded between 81,815.27 and 81,230.44, closing 0.12% higher at 81,355.84, which was 99.56 points above the opening price.
The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.55% higher. Similarly, the Nifty Small Cap 100 also outperformed the Nifty 50, ending at 19,043.4, up by 164.15 points or 0.86% higher.
The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:
- In the last 1 week: 1.5%
- In the last 1 month: 2.92%
- In the last 3 months: 9.92%
- In the last 6 months: 15.45%
- In the last 1 year: 25.78%
The top gainers in the Nifty index today were Tata Motors (up 3.37%), NTPC (up 3.31%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 3.05%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 2.18%), and Asian Paints (up 1.70%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were LTI Mindtree (down 1.97%), Cipla (down 1.61%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.47%), Grasim Industries (down 1.32%), and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 1.26%).
The Bank Nifty ended at 51,406.25, with an intraday high of 51,957.75 and a low of 51,260.05. The performance of the Bank Nifty in various timeframes is as follows:
- In the last 1 week: -0.62%
- In the last 1 month: -2.12%
- In the last 3 months: 4.18%
- In the last 6 months: 13.43%
- In the last 1 year: 12.72%
The top gainers and losers in the stock market during the trading session on July 30, 2024, are as follows:
Sensex Top Gainers And Losers Today
Top Gainers: Tata Motors (up 3.42%), NTPC (up 3.31%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 2.12%), Bajaj Finserv (up 2.10%), and Asian Paints (up 1.69%)
Top Losers: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 1.30%), ITC (down 1.19%), Hindustan Unilever (down 0.90%), Bharti Airtel (down 0.68%), and Ultratech Cement (down 0.61%)
Nifty Top Gainers And Losers Today
Top Gainers: Tata Motors (up 3.37%), NTPC (up 3.31%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 3.05%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 2.18%), and Asian Paints (up 1.70%)
Top Losers: LTI Mindtree (down 1.97%), Cipla (down 1.61%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.47%), Grasim Industries (down 1.32%), and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 1.26%)
Nifty MidCap 50 Top Gainers And Losers Today
Top Gainers: Suzlon Energy, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Page Industries, Yes Bank, and Dixon Technologies (India)
Top Losers: Petronet LNG, Jubilant Foodworks, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Max Healthcare Institute, and Oracle Financial Services Softwa
Nifty Small Cap 100 Top Gainers And Losers Today
Top Gainers: Computer Age Management Services, Trident, Navin Fluorine International, Apar Industries, and HFCL
Top Losers: Exide Industries, Data Patterns India, Five Star Business Finance, Welspun Living, and PNB Housing Finance
BSE Top Gainers And Losers Today
Top Gainers: Fine Organic Industries (up 9.75%), Computer Age Management Services (up 9.57%), FSN E-Commerce Ventures (up 9.35%), Polyplex Corporation (up 9.13%), and Kansai Nerolac Paints (up 8.29%)
Top Losers: Varun Beverages (down 6.38%), Alembic Pharmaceuticals (down 4.99%), CSB Bank (down 4.11%), Exide Industries (down 3.54%), and Punjab & Sind Bank (down 2.95%)
NSE Top Gainers And Losers Today
Top Gainers: Computer Age Management Services (up 9.58%), Fine Organic Industries (up 9.44%), FSN E-Commerce Ventures (up 9.40%), Kansai Nerolac Paints (up 8.11%), and Adani Energy Solutions (up 6.93%)
Top Losers: Varun Beverages (down 6.40%), Alembic Pharmaceuticals (down 5.25%), CSB Bank (down 4.15%), Exide Industries (down 3.66%), and Sumitomo Chemical India (down 2.91%).
For more information on the top gainers and losers in the BSE and NSE, you can visit the following links:
