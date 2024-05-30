Top Gainers and Losers today on 30 May, 2024: ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 617.3 points, or -0.83, to settle at 74502.9, while the Nifty lost 216.05 points, or -0.95, to close at 22704.7.

The Nifty closed at 22704.7, down by 0.95% today. During the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22705.75 and a low of 22417.0. The Sensex traded between 74493.55 and 73668.73, closing 0.83% down at 74502.9, which was 617.3 points below the opening price.

The Midcap index underperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 1.69% down. Small cap stocks also underperformed the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 16886.0, down by 273.15 points and 1.62% lower.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: -2.13%

- In the last 1 month: -0.56%

- In the last 3 months: 2.26%

- In the last 6 months: 11.65%

- In the last 1 year: 20.63%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index were ICICI Bank (up 1.06%), Axis Bank (up 0.71%), HDFC Bank (up 0.43%), State Bank Of India (up 0.39%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 0.13%). The top losers in the Nifty index were Tata Steel (down 5.80%), Tech Mahindra (down 3.54%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 3.46%), Titan Company (down 3.21%), Wipro (down 3.07%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 48501.35, with an intraday high of 49044.6 and a low of 48313.6. The Bank Nifty performance in terms of returns is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -0.26%

- In the last 1 month: -1.53%

- In the last 3 months: 5.47%

- In the last 6 months: 9.35%

- In the last 1 year: 9.47%

Here is the list of stocks that were the top gainers and losers during the trading session on May 30, 2024:

Sensex Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: ICICI Bank (up 1.14%), Axis Bank (up 1.00%), HDFC Bank (up 0.45%), State Bank Of India (up 0.38%), Larsen & Toubro (up 0.22%)

Top Losers: Tata Steel (down 5.74%), Titan Company (down 3.17%), Tech Mahindra (down 3.15%), Wipro (down 3.09%), Bajaj Finserv (down 2.91%)

Nifty Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: ICICI Bank (up 1.06%), Axis Bank (up 0.71%), HDFC Bank (up 0.43%), State Bank Of India (up 0.39%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 0.13%)

Top Losers: Tata Steel (down 5.80%), Tech Mahindra (down 3.54%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 3.46%), Titan Company (down 3.21%), Wipro (down 3.07%)

Nifty MidCap 50 Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Page Industries, Indus Towers, Dixon Technologies (India), IDFC First Bank, Federal Bank

Top Losers: GMR Airports Infrastructure, Cummins India, Alkem Laboratories, Max Financial Services, HDFC Asset Management Company

Nifty Small Cap 100 Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Rox Hi Tech, Triveni Turbines, ITI, Arham Technologies, Narayana Hrudayalaya

Top Losers: Hindustan Copper, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals, Sonata Software, Tejas Networks

BSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Linde India (up 8.50%), KNR Constructions (up 8.05%), Triveni Turbines (up 5.14%), One 97 Communications (up 4.99%), ITI (up 4.12%)

Top Losers: GMR Airports Infrastructure (down 6.82%), KIOCL (down 6.24%), Cummins India (down 6.23%), Hindustan Zinc (down 6.20%), Alkem Laboratories (down 5.95%)

NSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Linde India (up 8.67%), KNR Constructions (up 8.09%), Rox Hi Tech (up 7.09%), Trident Techlabs (up 5.00%), One 97 Communications (up 4.99%)

Top Losers: GMR Airports Infrastructure (down 6.84%), Arvind & Company Shipping Agencies (down 6.60%), Hindustan Zinc (down 6.36%), Cummins India (down 6.20%), Hindustan Copper (down 6.01%)

Source: BSE Top Gainers, BSE Top Losers, NSE Top Gainers, NSE Top Losers

