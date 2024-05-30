Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Top Gainers and Losers today on 30 May, 2024: ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers today on 30 May, 2024: ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra among most active stocks; Check full list here

Livemint

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 617.3 points, or -0.83, to settle at 74502.9, while the Nifty lost 216.05 points, or -0.95, to close at 22704.7.

Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty closed at 22704.7, down by 0.95% today. During the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22705.75 and a low of 22417.0. The Sensex traded between 74493.55 and 73668.73, closing 0.83% down at 74502.9, which was 617.3 points below the opening price.

The Midcap index underperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 1.69% down. Small cap stocks also underperformed the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 16886.0, down by 273.15 points and 1.62% lower.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: -2.13%

- In the last 1 month: -0.56%

- In the last 3 months: 2.26%

- In the last 6 months: 11.65%

- In the last 1 year: 20.63%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index were ICICI Bank (up 1.06%), Axis Bank (up 0.71%), HDFC Bank (up 0.43%), State Bank Of India (up 0.39%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 0.13%). The top losers in the Nifty index were Tata Steel (down 5.80%), Tech Mahindra (down 3.54%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 3.46%), Titan Company (down 3.21%), Wipro (down 3.07%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 48501.35, with an intraday high of 49044.6 and a low of 48313.6. The Bank Nifty performance in terms of returns is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -0.26%

- In the last 1 month: -1.53%

- In the last 3 months: 5.47%

- In the last 6 months: 9.35%

- In the last 1 year: 9.47%

Here is the list of stocks that were the top gainers and losers during the trading session on May 30, 2024:

Sensex Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: ICICI Bank (up 1.14%), Axis Bank (up 1.00%), HDFC Bank (up 0.45%), State Bank Of India (up 0.38%), Larsen & Toubro (up 0.22%)

Top Losers: Tata Steel (down 5.74%), Titan Company (down 3.17%), Tech Mahindra (down 3.15%), Wipro (down 3.09%), Bajaj Finserv (down 2.91%)

Nifty Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: ICICI Bank (up 1.06%), Axis Bank (up 0.71%), HDFC Bank (up 0.43%), State Bank Of India (up 0.39%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 0.13%)

Top Losers: Tata Steel (down 5.80%), Tech Mahindra (down 3.54%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 3.46%), Titan Company (down 3.21%), Wipro (down 3.07%)

Nifty MidCap 50 Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Page Industries, Indus Towers, Dixon Technologies (India), IDFC First Bank, Federal Bank

Top Losers: GMR Airports Infrastructure, Cummins India, Alkem Laboratories, Max Financial Services, HDFC Asset Management Company

Nifty Small Cap 100 Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Rox Hi Tech, Triveni Turbines, ITI, Arham Technologies, Narayana Hrudayalaya

Top Losers: Hindustan Copper, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals, Sonata Software, Tejas Networks

BSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Linde India (up 8.50%), KNR Constructions (up 8.05%), Triveni Turbines (up 5.14%), One 97 Communications (up 4.99%), ITI (up 4.12%)

Top Losers: GMR Airports Infrastructure (down 6.82%), KIOCL (down 6.24%), Cummins India (down 6.23%), Hindustan Zinc (down 6.20%), Alkem Laboratories (down 5.95%)

NSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Linde India (up 8.67%), KNR Constructions (up 8.09%), Rox Hi Tech (up 7.09%), Trident Techlabs (up 5.00%), One 97 Communications (up 4.99%)

Top Losers: GMR Airports Infrastructure (down 6.84%), Arvind & Company Shipping Agencies (down 6.60%), Hindustan Zinc (down 6.36%), Cummins India (down 6.20%), Hindustan Copper (down 6.01%)

Source: [BSE Top Gainers](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-gainers), [BSE Top Losers](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-losers), [NSE Top Gainers](https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-gainers), [NSE Top Losers](https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-losers)

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.