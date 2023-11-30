Top gainers and losers today on 30 November, 2023: Eicher Motors, SBI Life Insurance Company, Tata Motors, Adani Enterprises among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 20,096.6, down by 0.12% from the previous day. Throughout the day, the Nifty had a high of 20,136.15 and a low of 20,015.85. Meanwhile, the Sensex traded between 67,020.11 and 66,610.35, closing 0.29% down at 66,901.91, which was 194.49 points below the opening price.

In terms of performance, the Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.43% up. Similarly, small cap stocks also outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 14,012.0, up by 97.15 points or 0.69% higher.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 1.36%

- In the last 1 month: 4.86%

- In the last 3 months: 3.74%

- In the last 6 months: 7.72%

- In the last 1 year: 7.0%

Looking at the top gainers in the Nifty index, Eicher Motors was up by 2.41%, SBI Life Insurance Company by 2.39%, Hero Motocorp by 2.38%, Ultratech Cement by 1.88%, and Mahindra & Mahindra by 1.75%. On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Tata Motors (down 1.75%), Adani Enterprises (down 1.57%), ICICI Bank (down 0.88%), HDFC Bank (down 0.88%), and Reliance Industries (down 0.65%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 44,566.45, with an intraday high of 44,764.8 and a low of 44,273.55. Here are the performance figures for the Bank Nifty:

- In the last 1 week: 1.77%

- In the last 1 month: 3.05%

- In the last 3 months: 0.27%

- In the last 6 months: -0.19%

- In the last 1 year: 2.59%

For the trading session on November 30, 2023, the top gainers in the Sensex were Ultratech Cement (up 1.91%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.56%), Titan Company (up 0.76%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 0.49%), and Wipro (up 0.46%). The top losers in the Sensex were Tata Motors (down 1.87%), HDFC Bank (down 0.89%), ICICI Bank (down 0.77%), Indusind Bank (down 0.74%), and Reliance Industries (down 0.67%).

In the Nifty MidCap 50, the top gainers were Bandhan Bank, LIC Housing Finance, L&T Technology Services, Petronet LNG, and Aurobindo Pharma. The top losers were Oberoi Realty, Federal Bank, Vodafone Idea, Indraprastha Gas, and Indus Towers.

For the Nifty Small Cap 100, the top gainers were Metro Brands, Poonawalla Fincorp, Intellect Design Arena, Aegis Logistics, and Brightcom Group. The top losers were Carborundum Universal, Jindal Stainless, Sterlite Technologies, Indiabulls Housing Finance, and CESC.

In the BSE, the top gainers were The New India Assurance Company (up 8.22%), India Cements (up 7.77%), Alembic Pharmaceuticals (up 7.36%), GAIL India (up 6.39%), and Intellect Design Arena (up 6.14%). The top losers were Aether Industries (down 4.66%), Adani Total Gas (down 3.52%), Jindal Stainless (down 3.05%), Tube Investments Of India (down 2.87%), and Adani Power (down 2.86%).

In the NSE, the top gainers were The New India Assurance Company (up 7.76%), India Cements (up 7.19%), Alembic Pharmaceuticals (up 6.60%), Great Eastern Shipping Company (up 5.85%), and GAIL India (up 5.80%). The top losers were Aether Industries (down 4.26%), Solar Industries India (down 3.00%), Adani Total Gas (down 2.92%), Adani Green Energy (down 2.91%), and Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy (down 2.85%).

