Top gainers and losers today on 30 October, 2023: Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Ultratech Cement, UPL, Tata Motors among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 19047.25, up by 0.49% on October 30, 2023. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 19158.5 and a low of 18940.0. The Sensex traded between the range of 64184.58 and 63431.45, closing 0.52% higher at 63782.8, which was 329.85 points above the opening price.

The midcap index underperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 0.1% down. Similarly, small-cap stocks also underperformed the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 12639.3, up by 18.5 points and 0.15% higher.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: -0.74%

- In the last 1 month: -2.0%

- In the last 3 months: -3.11%

- In the last 6 months: 5.46%

- In the last 1 year: 6.26%

In the Nifty index, the top gainers were Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 3.57%), Ultratech Cement (up 2.33%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 2.19%), Reliance Industries (up 2.06%), and SBI Life Insurance Company (up 1.79%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were UPL (down 3.58%), Tata Motors (down 1.96%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 1.54%), Axis Bank (down 1.35%), and Bajaj Auto (down 1.20%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 42782.0, with an intraday high of 43112.5 and a low of 42390.5. The performance of the Bank Nifty in different timeframes is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -0.28%

- In the last 1 month: -3.08%

- In the last 3 months: -5.74%

- In the last 6 months: -0.74%

- In the last 1 year: 4.17%

Here is the list of top gainers and losers in different indices during the trading session on October 30, 2023:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Ultratech Cement (up 2.44%), Reliance Industries (up 2.04%), ICICI Bank (up 1.30%), Bharti Airtel (up 1.24%), HDFC Bank (up 1.04%)

Top Losers: Tata Motors (down 1.94%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 1.52%), Axis Bank (down 1.31%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 0.82%), ITC (down 0.72%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 3.57%), Ultratech Cement (up 2.33%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 2.19%), Reliance Industries (up 2.06%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 1.79%)

Top Losers: UPL (down 3.58%), Tata Motors (down 1.96%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 1.54%), Axis Bank (down 1.35%), Bajaj Auto (down 1.20%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Vodafone Idea, Tata Communications, LIC Housing Finance, Godrej Properties, Indian Hotels Company

Top Losers: Petronet LNG, Au Small Finance Bank, IDFC First Bank, Shriram Finance, Jubilant Foodworks

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Intellect Design Arena, Welspun India, KPIT Technologies, Mastek, M M T C

Top Losers: IDFC, Brightcom Group, Indian Overseas Bank, Jubilant Ingrevia, Cyient

BSE:

Top Gainers: EIH (up 8.25%), Vodafone Idea (up 7.08%), Supreme Industries (up 6.96%), Finolex Cables (up 6.13%), Swan Energy (up 5.87%)

Top Losers: Petronet LNG (down 8.44%), Vmart Retail (down 6.97%), Aavas Financiers (down 5.72%), SBI Cards & Payment Services (down 5.13%), Dixon Technologies (India) (down 4.90%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: EIH (up 7.83%), Supreme Industries (up 7.47%), Vodafone Idea (up 6.88%), Finolex Cables (up 5.78%), Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals (up 5.74%)

Top Losers: Petronet LNG (down 8.42%), Vmart Retail (down 6.87%), Aavas Financiers (down 5.70%), Dixon Technologies (India) (down 5.04%), Indiamart Intermesh (down 4.95%).

