Top gainers and losers today on 30 October, 2023: Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Ultratech Cement, UPL, Tata Motors among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 329.85 points, or 0.52, to settle at 63782.8, while the Nifty gained 93.65 points, or 0.49, to close at 19047.25.
The Nifty closed at 19047.25, up by 0.49% on October 30, 2023. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 19158.5 and a low of 18940.0. The Sensex traded between the range of 64184.58 and 63431.45, closing 0.52% higher at 63782.8, which was 329.85 points above the opening price.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started