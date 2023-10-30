Top gainers and losers today on 30 October, 2023: Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Ultratech Cement, UPL, Tata Motors among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 329.85 points, or 0.52, to settle at 63782.8, while the Nifty gained 93.65 points, or 0.49, to close at 19047.25.

The Nifty closed at 19047.25, up by 0.49% on October 30, 2023. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 19158.5 and a low of 18940.0. The Sensex traded between the range of 64184.58 and 63431.45, closing 0.52% higher at 63782.8, which was 329.85 points above the opening price.

The midcap index underperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 0.1% down. Similarly, small-cap stocks also underperformed the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 12639.3, up by 18.5 points and 0.15% higher.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: -0.74%

- In the last 1 month: -2.0%

- In the last 3 months: -3.11%

- In the last 6 months: 5.46%

- In the last 1 year: 6.26%

In the Nifty index, the top gainers were Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 3.57%), Ultratech Cement (up 2.33%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 2.19%), Reliance Industries (up 2.06%), and SBI Life Insurance Company (up 1.79%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were UPL (down 3.58%), Tata Motors (down 1.96%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 1.54%), Axis Bank (down 1.35%), and Bajaj Auto (down 1.20%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 42782.0, with an intraday high of 43112.5 and a low of 42390.5. The performance of the Bank Nifty in different timeframes is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -0.28%

- In the last 1 month: -3.08%

- In the last 3 months: -5.74%

- In the last 6 months: -0.74%

- In the last 1 year: 4.17%

Here is the list of top gainers and losers in different indices during the trading session on October 30, 2023:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Ultratech Cement (up 2.44%), Reliance Industries (up 2.04%), ICICI Bank (up 1.30%), Bharti Airtel (up 1.24%), HDFC Bank (up 1.04%)

Top Losers: Tata Motors (down 1.94%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 1.52%), Axis Bank (down 1.31%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 0.82%), ITC (down 0.72%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 3.57%), Ultratech Cement (up 2.33%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 2.19%), Reliance Industries (up 2.06%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 1.79%)

Top Losers: UPL (down 3.58%), Tata Motors (down 1.96%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 1.54%), Axis Bank (down 1.35%), Bajaj Auto (down 1.20%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Vodafone Idea, Tata Communications, LIC Housing Finance, Godrej Properties, Indian Hotels Company

Top Losers: Petronet LNG, Au Small Finance Bank, IDFC First Bank, Shriram Finance, Jubilant Foodworks

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Intellect Design Arena, Welspun India, KPIT Technologies, Mastek, M M T C

Top Losers: IDFC, Brightcom Group, Indian Overseas Bank, Jubilant Ingrevia, Cyient

BSE:

Top Gainers: EIH (up 8.25%), Vodafone Idea (up 7.08%), Supreme Industries (up 6.96%), Finolex Cables (up 6.13%), Swan Energy (up 5.87%)

Top Losers: Petronet LNG (down 8.44%), Vmart Retail (down 6.97%), Aavas Financiers (down 5.72%), SBI Cards & Payment Services (down 5.13%), Dixon Technologies (India) (down 4.90%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: EIH (up 7.83%), Supreme Industries (up 7.47%), Vodafone Idea (up 6.88%), Finolex Cables (up 5.78%), Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals (up 5.74%)

Top Losers: Petronet LNG (down 8.42%), Vmart Retail (down 6.87%), Aavas Financiers (down 5.70%), Dixon Technologies (India) (down 5.04%), Indiamart Intermesh (down 4.95%).

