Top Gainers and Losers today on 30 October, 2024: Adani Enterprises, Tata Consumer, Cipla, Shriram Finance among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The **Top Gainers and Losers** for today reveal that the Nifty index closed at 24,466.85, representing a decline of 0.51%. During the trading session, the Nifty reached a daily high of 24,498.2 and a low of 24,307.3. The Sensex fluctuated between 80,435.61 and 79,821.99, ultimately closing down by 0.53% at 80,369.03, which is 426.85 points below its opening price.

In terms of market performance, the midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 0.19% lower. Conversely, small-cap stocks showed strength as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 18,198.95, up by 191.95 points, marking an increase of 1.05%. The Nifty 50 has demonstrated the following returns over various timeframes:

- In the last week: -0.41%

- In the last month: -5.72%

- In the last three months: -2.1%

- In the last six months: 7.65%

- In the last year: 27.14%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

Among the top gainers in the Nifty index were Adani Enterprises (up 4.24%), Tata Consumer (up 3.09%), Hero Motocorp (up 2.55%), Britannia Industries (up 2.03%), and Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.91%). In contrast, the top losers included Cipla (down 4.01%), Shriram Finance (down 2.45%), Trent (down 2.13%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 2.07%), and Infosys (down 2.02%). The Bank Nifty concluded the day at 52,320.7, having reached an intraday high of 52,220.0 and a low of 51,733.0. The performance of the Bank Nifty over various periods is as follows:

- In the last week: 1.06%

- In the last month: -2.25%

- In the last three months: 0.55%

- In the last six months: 4.83%

- In the last year: 20.32%

The following is a detailed list of stocks that were **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on October 30, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.92%), Indusind Bank (up 1.81%), Larsen & Toubro (up 0.77%), ITC (up 0.72%), Ultratech Cement (up 0.71%)

Top Losers: Infosys (down 2.01%), ICICI Bank (down 1.52%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 1.32%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.28%), State Bank of India (down 1.23%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Adani Enterprises (up 4.24%), Tata Consumer (up 3.09%), Hero Motocorp (up 2.55%), Britannia Industries (up 2.03%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.91%)

Top Losers: Cipla (down 4.01%), Shriram Finance (down 2.45%), Trent (down 2.13%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 2.07%), Infosys (down 2.02%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Aditya Birla Capital, Marico, Container Corporation of India, Phoenix Mills, Bharat Forge

Top Losers: Dixon Technologies (India), Voltas, Vodafone Idea, Oberoi Realty, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Redington India, Radico Khaitan, ITI, Cochin Shipyard, IRCON International

Top Losers: Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Amber Enterprises India, Blue Star, Indian Energy Exchange, Five Star Business Finance

BSE:

Top Gainers: Redington India (up 9.63%), Poly Medicure (up 8.67%), Indian Railway Finance Corporation (up 8.40%), Easy Trip Planners (up 8.33%), Radico Khaitan (up 7.74%)

Top Losers: Honeywell Automation India (down 7.78%), Multi Commodity Exchange of India (down 6.35%), Dixon Technologies (India) (down 4.97%), Godrej Agrovet (down 4.41%), Voltas (down 4.18%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Redington India (up 9.69%), Godawari Power and Ispat (up 8.91%), Poly Medicure (up 8.59%), Easy Trip Planners (up 8.58%), Indian Railway Finance Corporation (up 8.37%)