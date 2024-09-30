Top Gainers and Losers today on 30 September, 2024: JSW Steel, LTI Mindtree, Hero Motocorp, Reliance Industries among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Top Gainers and Losers for today reflect a downward trend in the Indian stock market. The Nifty index closed at 26,178.95, marking a decrease of 1.36%. Throughout the trading session, the Nifty reached a high of 26,134.7 and a low of 25,796.65. The Sensex also experienced a decline, trading within a range of 85,359.65 and 84,257.14, ultimately closing down by 1.41% at 85,571.85, which is 1,206.53 points below its opening price.

In contrast to the Nifty 50, the Midcap index showed relative strength, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing only 0.6% lower. Meanwhile, small-cap stocks outperformed the Nifty 50, as evidenced by the Nifty Small Cap 100, which ended at 19,242.0, down by 68.2 points, reflecting a decline of 0.35%.

The Nifty 50 has reported returns over various time frames as follows:

- In the last week: -0.49%

- In the last month: 2.28%

- In the last three months: 6.92%

- In the last six months: 14.92%

- In the last year: 32.18%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index included JSW Steel (up 2.93%), LTI Mindtree (up 1.78%), NTPC (up 1.45%), Tata Steel (up 1.32%), and Hindalco Industries (up 1.27%). Conversely, the top losers were Hero Motocorp (down 4.02%), Reliance Industries (down 3.30%), Axis Bank (down 3.17%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 2.83%), and Bajaj Auto (down 2.57%). The Bank Nifty concluded at 53,834.3, having reached an intraday high of 53,726.4 and a low of 52,926.55. The performance of the Bank Nifty over different periods is as follows:

- In the last week: -2.04%

- In the last month: 3.21%

- In the last three months: 0.81%

- In the last six months: 11.4%

- In the last year: 19.37%

Below is the list of stocks that were the top gainers and losers during the trading session on September 30, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: NTPC (up 1.25%), Tata Steel (up 1.08%), Titan Company (up 0.41%), Asian Paints (up 0.22%)

Top Losers: Axis Bank (down 3.15%), Reliance Industries (down 3.09%), ICICI Bank (down 2.56%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 2.03%), Bajaj Finserv (down 2.02%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: JSW Steel (up 2.93%), LTI Mindtree (up 1.78%), NTPC (up 1.45%), Tata Steel (up 1.32%), Hindalco Industries (up 1.27%)

Top Losers: Hero Motocorp (down 4.02%), Reliance Industries (down 3.30%), Axis Bank (down 3.17%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 2.83%), Bajaj Auto (down 2.57%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Tube Investments of India, NMDC, Dalmia Bharat, Page Industries, Federal Bank

Top Losers: Aurobindo Pharma, Indian Hotels Company, HDFC Asset Management Company, Vodafone Idea, Bharat Heavy Electricals

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Alok Industries, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Century Textiles & Industries, Amber Enterprises India, Jyothy Labs

Top Losers: RITES, Blue Star, IIFL Finance, ITI, CEAT

BSE:

Top Gainers: Saregama India (up 9.97%), Astrazeneca Pharma India (up 8.20%), JM Financial (up 6.06%), Hitachi Energy India (up 5.16%), EIGHTY JEWELL-MT (up 5.00%)

Top Losers: Shoppers Stop (down 5.64%), Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy (down 5.00%), Macrotech Developers (down 4.68%), Adani Green Energy (down 4.54%), Ajanta Pharmaceuticals (down 4.45%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Vijaya Diagnostic Centre (up 8.29%), Hitachi Energy India (up 6.73%), JM Financial (up 5.42%), Tube Investments of India (up 4.99%), Godawari Power and Ispat (up 4.98%)