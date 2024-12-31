Top Gainers and Losers today on 31 December, 2024: Bharat Electronics, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Adani Enterprises, Tech Mahindra among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 109.12 points, or -0.14, to settle at 78248.13, while the Nifty lost 0.1 points, or 0.0, to close at 23644.9.

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The financial markets experienced notable fluctuations today, with the Nifty index closing at 23,644.9, reflecting a decrease of 0.0%. Throughout the trading day, the Nifty reached a high of 23,689.85 and a low of 23,460.45. The Sensex also showed volatility, trading between 78,305.34 and 77,560.79, ultimately closing at 78,248.13, which is down by 0.14%, or 109.12 points from its opening price.

The midcap index lagged behind the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing down by 0.35%. Conversely, small-cap stocks outperformed their larger counterparts, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 concluded the day at 18,639.95, marking an increase of 129.25 points or 0.69%.

In terms of performance over various periods, the Nifty 50 has yielded the following returns:

- In the last week: -0.34%

- In the last month: -2.59%

- In the last three months: -8.38%

- In the last six months: -2.05%

- In the last year: 8.77%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The leading gainers in the Nifty index included Bharat Electronics, which rose by 2.90%, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation with a 2.84% increase, Kotak Mahindra Bank at 2.61%, Trent at 2.43%, and Coal India, which saw a rise of 1.65%. On the other hand, the top losers were Adani Enterprises, which fell by 2.46%, Tech Mahindra down by 1.99%, Tata Consultancy Services with a decrease of 1.54%, Infosys down by 1.36%, and Shriram Finance, which declined by 1.02%. The Bank Nifty concluded at 50,952.75, having reached an intraday high of 50,945.55 and a low of 50,599.80. The performance of the Bank Nifty over various time frames is as follows:

- In the last week: -0.7%

- In the last month: -2.37%

- In the last three months: -3.97%

- In the last six months: -3.24%

- In the last year: 5.47%

The following is a summary of the top gainers and losers during the trading session on December 31, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 2.49%), ITC (up 1.37%), Ultratech Cement (up 1.10%), Tata Motors (up 0.95%), Tata Steel (up 0.88%)

Top Losers: Tech Mahindra (down 2.35%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.48%), Infosys (down 1.31%), ICICI Bank (down 0.92%), Bajaj Finance (down 0.83%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Bharat Electronics (up 2.90%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 2.84%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 2.61%), Trent (up 2.43%), Coal India (up 1.65%)

Top Losers: Adani Enterprises (down 2.46%), Tech Mahindra (down 1.99%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.54%), Infosys (down 1.36%), Shriram Finance (down 1.02%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: APL Apollo Tubes, Aurobindo Pharma, Vodafone Idea, Oberoi Realty, Lupin

Top Losers: Au Small Finance Bank, Max Healthcare Institute, Colgate Palmolive India, Mphasis, Persistent Systems

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: RITES, Redington India, NLC India, NBCC India, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals

Top Losers: Five Star Business Finance, Creditaccess Grameen, Birlasoft, Cochin Shipyard, Happiest Minds Technologies

BSE:

Top Gainers: RITES (up 9.15%), Godfrey Phillips India (up 8.88%), NLC India (up 7.16%), Redington India (up 5.99%), Latent View Analytics (up 5.80%)

Top Losers: Easy Trip Planners (down 6.92%), Bajaj Holdings & Investment (down 6.00%), Godrej Industries (down 4.99%), Au Small Finance Bank (down 3.59%), Adani Green Energy (down 3.44%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: RITES (up 9.17%), Godfrey Phillips India (up 8.47%), Redington India (up 6.46%), NLC India (up 6.14%), DCM Shriram (up 5.92%)