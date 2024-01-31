Top Gainers and Losers today on 31 January, 2024: Dr Reddys Laboratories, Eicher Motors, Larsen & Toubro, Titan Company among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 612.21 points, or 0.86, to settle at 71139.9, while the Nifty gained 203.6 points, or 0.95, to close at 21522.1.
The Nifty closed at 21522.1, up by 0.95% on the trading day. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 21741.35 and a low of 21448.85. On the other hand, the Sensex traded between 71851.39 and 70846.04, closing 0.86% higher at 71139.9, which was 612.21 points above the opening price.
