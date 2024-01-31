Top Gainers and Losers today on 31 January, 2024: Dr Reddys Laboratories, Eicher Motors, Larsen & Toubro, Titan Company among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 21522.1, up by 0.95% on the trading day. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 21741.35 and a low of 21448.85. On the other hand, the Sensex traded between 71851.39 and 70846.04, closing 0.86% higher at 71139.9, which was 612.21 points above the opening price.

In terms of performance, the Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50 as it closed 1.07% higher. Similarly, the Nifty Small Cap 100 also outperformed the Nifty 50, ending at 15673.8, which was an increase of 352.5 points or 2.25%.

When looking at the returns of the Nifty 50 over different time periods, it has shown the following performance:

- In the last 1 week, it has given a return of 1.28%.

- In the last 1 month, it has shown a slight decrease of -0.07%.

- Over the last 3 months, it has gained 13.88%.

- In the last 6 months, it has increased by 9.99%.

- Over the past 1 year, it has shown a significant growth of 23.02%.

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Dr Reddys Laboratories (up 4.80%), Eicher Motors (up 3.64%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 3.40%), Divis Laboratories (up 3.35%), and Tata Motors (up 2.95%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Larsen & Toubro (down 4.23%), Titan Company (down 1.02%), Tata Consumer (down 0.44%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 0.37%).

In terms of the bank nifty, it ended at 45367.75, with an intraday high of 46179.75 and a low of 45071.2. The performance of the bank nifty over different time periods is as follows:

- In the last 1 week, it has gained 2.02%.

- In the last 1 month, it has shown a decrease of -4.65%.

- Over the last 3 months, it has increased by 7.34%.

- In the last 6 months, it has shown a small growth of 0.74%.

- Over the past 1 year, it has gained 13.12%.

Furthermore, the following is a list of top gainers and losers in different indices:

- Sensex:

- Top gainers: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 3.42%), Tata Motors (up 2.90%), Bajaj Finserve (up 2.28%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 2.27%), State Bank Of India (up 2.24%)

- Top losers: Larsen & Toubro (down 4.22%), Titan Company (down 1.03%)

- Nifty:

- Top gainers: Dr Reddys Laboratories (up 4.80%), Eicher Motors (up 3.64%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 3.40%), Divis Laboratories (up 3.35%), Tata Motors (up 2.95%)

- Top losers: Larsen & Toubro (down 4.23%), Titan Company (down 1.02%), Tata Consumer (down 0.44%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 0.37%)

- Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top gainers: Voltas, Gujarat Gas Company, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Biocon, Cummins India

- Top losers: Indus Towers, Astral, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Escorts Kubota, Vodafone Idea

- Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top gainers: Vardhaman Textiles, Welspun Living, KPIT Technologies, Angel One, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

- Top losers: Metro Brands, Kalyan Jewellers India, Cyient, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Rain Industries

- BSE:

- Top gainers: Godfrey Phillips India (up 9.87%), Vardhaman Textiles (up 8.53%), Voltas (up 7.81%), Alembic Pharmaceuticals (up 7.25%), Welspun Living (up 6.98%)

- Top losers: SIS (down 6.12%), Kalyan Jewellers India (down 4.90%), Metro Brands (down 4.69%), Larsen & Toubro (down 4.22%), Vaibhav Global (down 4.14%)

- NSE:

- Top gainers: Godfrey Phillips India (up 9.22%), Vardhaman Textiles (up 8.39%), Voltas (up 7.46%), Welspun Living (up 7.20%), Alembic Pharmaceuticals (up 6.58%)

- Top losers: Metro Brands (down 5.05%), Vaibhav Global (down 4.78%), Kalyan Jewellers India (down 4.68%), Larsen & Toubro (down 4.23%), Jyothy Labs (down 3.83%).

These are the top gainers and losers in the market during the trading session on January 31, 2024.

