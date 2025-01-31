Top Gainers and Losers today on 31 January, 2025: Tata Consumer, Bharat Electronics, Bharti Airtel, JSW Steel among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The **Top Gainers and Losers** today reflect significant movements in the stock market. The Nifty index closed at 23,249.5, marking an increase of 1.1%. Throughout the trading day, the Nifty reached a high of 23,530.7 and a low of 23,277.4. Similarly, the Sensex traded within a range of 77,549.92 and 76,833.87, ultimately closing 1.01% higher at 76,759.81, which is 775.21 points above its opening price.

The Midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing up by 1.86%. Furthermore, small-cap stocks also surpassed the Nifty 50 performance, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 16,560.5, an increase of 344.9 points or 2.08%. The performance of the Nifty 50 in various time frames is as follows:

- In the last week: 1.79%

- In the last month: -0.59%

- In the last three months: -2.9%

- In the last six months: -5.8%

- In the last year: 8.19%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The notable gainers in the Nifty index included Tata Consumer, which rose by 6.02%, Bharat Electronics at 5.06%, Nestle India at 4.40%, Trent at 4.36%, and Larsen & Toubro at 4.35%. Conversely, the top losers comprised Bharti Airtel, down 0.94%, JSW Steel down 0.64%, Bajaj Finserv down 0.53%, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries down 0.22%, and Bajaj Finance down 0.21%. The Bank Nifty concluded the day at 49,311.95, with an intraday high of 49,674.8 and a low of 49,031.8. The performance of the Bank Nifty is summarized below:

- In the last week: 2.49%

- In the last month: -2.53%

- In the last three months: -3.69%

- In the last six months: -3.84%

- In the last year: 7.78%

Here is a comprehensive list of stocks that were the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on January 31, 2025:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Larsen & Toubro (up 4.51%), Nestle India (up 4.15%), Indusind Bank (up 3.83%), Titan Company (up 3.60%), Tata Steel (up 2.78%)

Top Losers: Bharti Airtel (down 0.80%), Bajaj Finserv (down 0.37%), Bajaj Finance (down 0.19%), Ultratech Cement (down 0.02%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Tata Consumer (up 6.02%), Bharat Electronics (up 5.06%), Nestle India (up 4.40%), Trent (up 4.36%), Larsen & Toubro (up 4.35%)

Top Losers: Bharti Airtel (down 0.94%), JSW Steel (down 0.64%), Bajaj Finserv (down 0.53%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 0.22%), Bajaj Finance (down 0.21%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: UPL, Petronet LNG, Supreme Industries, Suzlon Energy, Sundaram Finance

Top Losers: KPIT Technologies, Aurobindo Pharma, SRF, Voltas, Persistent Systems

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: IRCON International, Aditya Birla Real Estate, NBCC India, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Cyient

Top Losers: Redington India, Shyam Metalics & Energy, Firstsource Solutions, Welspun Living, CEAT

BSE:

Top Gainers: Rail Vikas Nigam (up 9.83%), IRCON International (up 9.16%), Aditya Birla Real Estate (up 8.68%), IRB Infrastructure Developers (up 7.36%), NBCC India (up 7.18%)

Top Losers: Whirlpool Of India (down 9.69%), Jindal Steel & Power (down 5.96%), Bank Of Baroda (down 4.00%), EIGHTY JEWELL-MT (down 3.72%), Divis Laboratories (down 2.90%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: IRCON International (up 9.51%), Rail Vikas Nigam (up 8.34%), B E M L (up 7.82%), Aditya Birla Real Estate (up 7.72%), Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (up 7.21%)

Top Losers: Whirlpool Of India (down 9.58%), Jindal Steel & Power (down 5.57%), Bank Of Baroda (down 4.00%), Archean Chemical Industries (down 3.21%), Usha Martin (down 3.07%).