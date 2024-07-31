Top Gainers and Losers today on 31 July, 2024: JSW Steel, Asian Paints, Britannia Industries, Dr Reddys Laboratories among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 285.94 points, or 0.35, to settle at 81455.4, while the Nifty gained 93.85 points, or 0.38, to close at 24857.3.

Published31 Jul 2024, 04:03 PM IST
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty closed at 24,857.3, up by 0.38% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 24,984.6 and a low of 24,856.5. The Sensex traded between 81,828.04 and 81,434.32, closing 0.35% higher at 81,455.4, which was 285.94 points above the opening price.

The midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 0.7% higher. However, small cap stocks underperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 19,207.55, down by 69.9 points and 0.36% lower.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 2.18%

- In the last 1 month: 3.33%

- In the last 3 months: 10.36%

- In the last 6 months: 14.82%

- In the last 1 year: 26.28%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index were JSW Steel (up 2.90%), Asian Paints (up 2.64%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 2.62%), NTPC (up 2.22%), and SBI Life Insurance Company (up 1.89%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Britannia Industries (down 0.99%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 0.79%), Reliance Industries (down 0.51%), Tata Consumer (down 0.50%), and Grasim Industries (down 0.50%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 51,499.3, with an intraday high of 51,663.1 and a low of 51,335.7. The performance of the Bank Nifty in different time periods is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 0.45%

- In the last 1 month: -1.95%

- In the last 3 months: 4.35%

- In the last 6 months: 12.07%

- In the last 1 year: 12.92%

Here is the list of stocks that were the top gainers and losers during the trading session on July 31, 2024:

Sensex Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Asian Paints (up 2.59%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 2.28%), NTPC (up 2.25%), Bharti Airtel (up 1.49%), and ITC (up 1.03%)

Top Losers: Reliance Industries (down 0.51%), Tata Motors (down 0.51%), Infosys (down 0.48%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 0.36%), and Bajaj Finance (down 0.31%)

Nifty Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: JSW Steel (up 2.90%), Asian Paints (up 2.64%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 2.62%), NTPC (up 2.22%), and SBI Life Insurance Company (up 1.89%)

Top Losers: Britannia Industries (down 0.99%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 0.79%), Reliance Industries (down 0.51%), Tata Consumer (down 0.50%), and Grasim Industries (down 0.50%)

Nifty MidCap 50 Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Tata Communications, Steel Authority Of India, Jubilant Foodworks, Yes Bank, Lupin

Top Losers: Indus Towers, Tube Investments Of India, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Au Small Finance Bank, Container Corporation Of India

Nifty Small Cap 100 Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: NCC, Swan Energy, KEC International, PNB Housing Finance, Shyam Metalics & Energy

Top Losers: Indiamart Intermesh, RITES, Birlasoft, Tejas Networks, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

BSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: CCL Products India (up 9.69%), NOCIL (up 7.84%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 7.55%), Granules India (up 7.24%), and Ajanta Pharmaceuticals (up 6.63%)

Top Losers: Indiamart Intermesh (down 6.52%), Clara Industries (down 6.46%), Nanavati Ventures (down 5.60%), Fine Organic Industries (down 5.40%), and RITES (down 5.37%)

NSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: CCL Products India (up 9.77%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 7.95%), Granules India (up 6.99%), Ajanta Pharmaceuticals (up 6.50%), and Kfin Technologies (up 6.42%)

Top Losers: Indiamart Intermesh (down 6.59%), Aegis Logis (down 5.80%), Fine Organic Industries (down 5.74%), RITES (down 5.28%), and Birlasoft (down 4.78%).

First Published:31 Jul 2024, 04:03 PM IST
