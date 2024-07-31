Hello User
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Top Gainers and Losers today on 31 July, 2024: JSW Steel, Asian Paints, Britannia Industries, Dr Reddys Laboratories among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers today on 31 July, 2024: JSW Steel, Asian Paints, Britannia Industries, Dr Reddys Laboratories among most active stocks; Check full list here

Livemint

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 285.94 points, or 0.35, to settle at 81455.4, while the Nifty gained 93.85 points, or 0.38, to close at 24857.3.

Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty closed at 24,857.3, up by 0.38% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 24,984.6 and a low of 24,856.5. The Sensex traded between 81,828.04 and 81,434.32, closing 0.35% higher at 81,455.4, which was 285.94 points above the opening price.

The midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 0.7% higher. However, small cap stocks underperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 19,207.55, down by 69.9 points and 0.36% lower.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 2.18%

- In the last 1 month: 3.33%

- In the last 3 months: 10.36%

- In the last 6 months: 14.82%

- In the last 1 year: 26.28%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index were JSW Steel (up 2.90%), Asian Paints (up 2.64%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 2.62%), NTPC (up 2.22%), and SBI Life Insurance Company (up 1.89%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Britannia Industries (down 0.99%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 0.79%), Reliance Industries (down 0.51%), Tata Consumer (down 0.50%), and Grasim Industries (down 0.50%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 51,499.3, with an intraday high of 51,663.1 and a low of 51,335.7. The performance of the Bank Nifty in different time periods is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 0.45%

- In the last 1 month: -1.95%

- In the last 3 months: 4.35%

- In the last 6 months: 12.07%

- In the last 1 year: 12.92%

Here is the list of stocks that were the top gainers and losers during the trading session on July 31, 2024:

Sensex Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Asian Paints (up 2.59%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 2.28%), NTPC (up 2.25%), Bharti Airtel (up 1.49%), and ITC (up 1.03%)

Top Losers: Reliance Industries (down 0.51%), Tata Motors (down 0.51%), Infosys (down 0.48%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 0.36%), and Bajaj Finance (down 0.31%)

Nifty Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: JSW Steel (up 2.90%), Asian Paints (up 2.64%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 2.62%), NTPC (up 2.22%), and SBI Life Insurance Company (up 1.89%)

Top Losers: Britannia Industries (down 0.99%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 0.79%), Reliance Industries (down 0.51%), Tata Consumer (down 0.50%), and Grasim Industries (down 0.50%)

Nifty MidCap 50 Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Tata Communications, Steel Authority Of India, Jubilant Foodworks, Yes Bank, Lupin

Top Losers: Indus Towers, Tube Investments Of India, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Au Small Finance Bank, Container Corporation Of India

Nifty Small Cap 100 Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: NCC, Swan Energy, KEC International, PNB Housing Finance, Shyam Metalics & Energy

Top Losers: Indiamart Intermesh, RITES, Birlasoft, Tejas Networks, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

BSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: CCL Products India (up 9.69%), NOCIL (up 7.84%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 7.55%), Granules India (up 7.24%), and Ajanta Pharmaceuticals (up 6.63%)

Top Losers: Indiamart Intermesh (down 6.52%), Clara Industries (down 6.46%), Nanavati Ventures (down 5.60%), Fine Organic Industries (down 5.40%), and RITES (down 5.37%)

NSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: CCL Products India (up 9.77%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 7.95%), Granules India (up 6.99%), Ajanta Pharmaceuticals (up 6.50%), and Kfin Technologies (up 6.42%)

Top Losers: Indiamart Intermesh (down 6.59%), Aegis Logis (down 5.80%), Fine Organic Industries (down 5.74%), RITES (down 5.28%), and Birlasoft (down 4.78%).

Source:

- BSE Top Gainers: [Link](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-gainers)

- BSE Top Losers: [Link](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-losers)

- NSE Top Gainers: [Link](https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-gainers)

- NSE Top Losers: [Link](https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-losers)

