Top Gainers and Losers today on 31 May, 2024: Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Divis Laboratories, Nestle India among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 75.71 points, or 0.1, to settle at 73885.6, while the Nifty gained 42.05 points, or 0.19, to close at 22488.65.

The Nifty closed at 22,488.65, up by 0.19% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22,653.75 and a low of 22,465.1. The Sensex traded between 74,478.89 and 73,765.15 and closed 0.1% higher at 73,885.6, which was 75.71 points above the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.37% higher. Similarly, small-cap stocks also outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 16,612.85, up by 83.85 points or 0.5%.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: -1.89%

- In the last 1 month: -0.36%

- In the last 3 months: 2.46%

- In the last 6 months: 11.88%

- In the last 1 year: 21.53%

Top Gainers and Losers in the Nifty Index Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index today were Adani Enterprises (up 6.80%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 3.90%), Shriram Finance (up 2.23%), Coal India (up 1.88%), and Tata Steel (up 1.86%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Divis Laboratories (down 2.39%), Nestle India (down 2.08%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.74%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 1.58%), and LTI Mindtree (down 1.49%).

The bank nifty ended at 48,682.35, with an intraday high of 49,122.55 and a low of 48,569.05. The performance of the bank nifty over different time periods is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -0.02%

- In the last 1 month: -0.88%

- In the last 3 months: 6.16%

- In the last 6 months: 10.08%

- In the last 1 year: 10.96%

The top gainers and losers during the trading session on May 31, 2024, are as follows:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Tata Steel (up 1.80%), Bajaj Finance (up 1.32%), HDFC Bank (up 1.07%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 0.96%), and Indusind Bank (up 0.92%)

Top Losers: Nestle India (down 2.08%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.77%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 1.51%), Axis Bank (down 0.82%), and Infosys (down 0.81%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Adani Enterprises (up 6.80%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 3.90%), Shriram Finance (up 2.23%), Coal India (up 1.88%), and Tata Steel (up 1.86%)

Top Losers: Divis Laboratories (down 2.39%), Nestle India (down 2.08%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.74%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 1.58%), and LTI Mindtree (down 1.49%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Suzlon Energy, Vodafone Idea, GMR Airports Infrastructure, NMDC, and HDFC Asset Management Company

Top Losers: Page Industries, Max Healthcare Institute, Tube Investments Of India, Persistent Systems, and Alkem Laboratories

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: NLC India, Blue Star, Baheti Recycling Industries, Great Eastern Shipping Company, and Housing & Urban Development Corporation

Top Losers: Swan Energy, Arham Technologies, Jyothy Labs, PNB Housing Finance, and Firstsource Solutions

BSE:

Top Gainers: ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India (up 9.41%), PB Fintech (up 8.95%), Adani Total Gas (up 8.70%), NLC India (up 8.43%), and Adani Power (up 8.37%)

Top Losers: Welspun Corp (down 8.58%), IPCA Laboratories (down 7.36%), Page Industries (down 5.26%), Swan Energy (down 4.99%), and FDC (down 4.97%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India (up 9.42%), Adani Total Gas (up 8.80%), PB Fintech (up 8.77%), NLC India (up 8.39%), and Adani Power (up 8.22%)

Top Losers: Welspun Corp (down 8.74%), IPCA Laboratories (down 7.78%), FDC (down 5.76%), Page Industries (down 5.29%), and Swan Energy (down 5.00%)

Source: Livemint

