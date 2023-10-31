Top gainers and losers today on 31 October, 2023: SBI Life Insurance Company, Titan Company, Mahindra & Mahindra, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 237.72 points, or -0.37, to settle at 64112.65, while the Nifty lost 61.3 points, or -0.32, to close at 19140.9.
The Nifty closed at 19,140.9, down by 0.32%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 19,233.7 and a low of 19,056.45. The Sensex traded between 64,452.32 and 63,812.53, closing 0.37% down at 64,112.65, which was 237.72 points below the opening price.
