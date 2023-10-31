Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Top gainers and losers today on 31 October, 2023: SBI Life Insurance Company, Titan Company, Mahindra & Mahindra, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top gainers and losers today on 31 October, 2023: SBI Life Insurance Company, Titan Company, Mahindra & Mahindra, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries among most active stocks; Check full list here

Livemint

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 237.72 points, or -0.37, to settle at 64112.65, while the Nifty lost 61.3 points, or -0.32, to close at 19140.9.

Top Gainers and Losers today

The Nifty closed at 19,140.9, down by 0.32%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 19,233.7 and a low of 19,056.45. The Sensex traded between 64,452.32 and 63,812.53, closing 0.37% down at 64,112.65, which was 237.72 points below the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.42% up. Similarly, small cap stocks also outperformed the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 12,657.8, down by 7.9 points and 0.06% lower.

The Nifty 50 has shown the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: -0.16%

- In the last 1 month: -2.24%

- In the last 3 months: -3.35%

- In the last 6 months: 5.2%

- In the last 1 year: 5.99%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were SBI Life Insurance Company (up 3.14%), Titan Company (up 2.35%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 1.77%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 1.28%), and Asian Paints (up 0.96%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Mahindra & Mahindra (down 2.62%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 2.39%), Eicher Motors (down 1.85%), LTI Mindtree (down 1.72%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 1.40%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 43,039.15, with an intraday high of 43,356.85 and a low of 42,797.15. The Bank Nifty's performance is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 0.03%

- In the last 1 month: -3.5%

- In the last 3 months: -6.15%

- In the last 6 months: -1.17%

- In the last 1 year: 3.72%

Here is a list of the top gainers and losers during the trading session on October 31, 2023:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Titan Company (up 2.47%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 1.17%), HCL Technologies (up 0.97%), Asian Paints (up 0.97%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 0.65%)

Top Losers: Mahindra & Mahindra (down 2.59%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 2.39%), Bharti Airtel (down 1.18%), ICICI Bank (down 1.01%), Reliance Industries (down 0.99%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: SBI Life Insurance Company (up 3.14%), Titan Company (up 2.35%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 1.77%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 1.28%), Asian Paints (up 0.96%)

Top Losers: Mahindra & Mahindra (down 2.62%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 2.39%), Eicher Motors (down 1.85%), LTI Mindtree (down 1.72%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 1.40%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Zee Entertainment Enterprises, REC, Power Finance Corp, LIC Housing Finance, Oberoi Realty

Top Losers: Aurobindo Pharma, Zydus Lifesciences, TVS Motor Co, NMDC, Lupin

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Lux Industries, Central Depository Service India, Brightcom Group, Birla Corporation, HEG

Top Losers: DCM Shriram, Latent View Analytics, Fine Organic Industries, Suzlon Energy, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

BSE:

Top Gainers: Piramal Pharma (up 9.26%), Pidilite Industries (up 6.23%), Triveni Turbines (up 5.86%), Nippon Life (up 5.53%), Patanjali Foods (up 4.88%)

Top Losers: Rainbow Childrens Medicare (down 6.70%), Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (down 5.20%), DCM Shriram (down 4.62%), Supreme Industries (down 4.36%), CCL Products India (down 4.22%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore (up 9.99%), Piramal Pharma (up 9.48%), Lux Industries (up 7.30%), Pidilite Industries (up 6.31%), Triveni Turbines (up 6.05%)

Top Losers: Rainbow Childrens Medicare (down 6.51%), DCM Shriram (down 4.88%), Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (down 4.83%), CCL Products India (down 4.53%), Supreme Industries (down 4.26%).

Updated: 31 Oct 2023, 04:03 PM IST
