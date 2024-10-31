Top Gainers and Losers today on 31 October, 2024: Cipla, Larsen & Toubro, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Top Gainers and Losers today reflect significant movements in the stock market. The Nifty index closed at 24,340.85, experiencing a decline of 0.56%. Throughout the trading session, the Nifty reached a high of 24,372.45 and a low of 24,172.6. Similarly, the Sensex fluctuated between 80,044.95 and 79,287.93, ultimately closing down by 0.69% at 79,942.18, which is 553.12 points below its opening price.

The Midcap index underperformed compared to the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing down by 0.69%. In contrast, small-cap stocks outperformed the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended the day at 18,390.9, representing an increase of 211.7 points or 1.15%.

In terms of returns, the Nifty 50 has shown the following performance:

- Over the last week: -0.77%

- Over the last month: -6.2%

- Over the last three months: -2.97%

- Over the last six months: 7.1%

- Over the last year: 26.89%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

Among the top gainers in the Nifty index were Cipla (up 9.41%), Larsen & Toubro (up 6.28%), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (up 1.95%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 1.72%), and Hero Motocorp (up 1.63%). Conversely, the top losers included Tech Mahindra (down 4.53%), HCL Technologies (down 3.96%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 2.84%), Infosys (down 2.49%), and Wipro (down 2.38%). The Bank Nifty concluded at 51,807.5, with an intraday high of 52,005.6 and a low of 51,318.1. Its performance is detailed as follows:

- Over the last week: -0.15%

- Over the last month: -2.88%

- Over the last three months: -0.19%

- Over the last six months: 4.17%

- Over the last year: 20.09%

Here is a summary of the stocks that were the top gainers and losers during the trading session on October 31, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Larsen & Toubro (up 6.38%), Power Grid Corporation of India (up 0.86%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 0.71%)

Top Losers: Tech Mahindra (down 4.54%), HCL Technologies (down 3.89%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 2.80%), Infosys (down 2.48%), Wipro (down 2.42%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Cipla (up 9.41%), Larsen & Toubro (up 6.28%), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (up 1.95%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 1.72%), Hero Motocorp (up 1.63%)

Top Losers: Tech Mahindra (down 4.53%), HCL Technologies (down 3.96%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 2.84%), Infosys (down 2.49%), Wipro (down 2.38%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Vodafone Idea, Max Healthcare Institute, Oberoi Realty, APL Apollo Tubes, Container Corporation of India

Top Losers: Aditya Birla Capital, Persistent Systems, Mphasis, IDFC First Bank, Oracle Financial Services Software

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Tejas Networks, Apar Industries, Redington India, Piramal Pharma, PNB Housing Finance

Top Losers: Five Star Business Finance, Birlasoft, IRB Infrastructure Developers, RBL Bank, Intellect Design Arena

BSE:

Top Gainers: Cipla (up 9.58%), Rainbow Children's Medicare (up 8.77%), Jubilant Pharmova (up 7.69%), VST Industries (up 7.16%), Tejas Networks (up 7.13%)

Top Losers: Aditya Birla Capital (down 5.62%), Vmart Retail (down 5.47%), PCBL (down 5.18%), Clara Industries (down 4.92%), Balrampur Chini Mills (down 4.76%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Elgi Equipments (up 9.86%), Cipla (up 9.41%), Rainbow Children's Medicare (up 9.05%), Doms Industries (up 8.09%), Tejas Networks (up 7.07%)