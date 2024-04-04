Top Gainers and Losers today on 4 April, 2024: HDFC Bank, Eicher Motors, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Shriram Finance among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 350.81 points, or 0.47, to settle at 73876.82, while the Nifty gained 80.0 points, or 0.36, to close at 22434.65.

The Nifty closed at 22434.65, up by 0.36% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22619.0 and a low of 22303.8. Meanwhile, the Sensex traded between 74501.73 and 73485.12, closing 0.47% higher at 73876.82, which was 350.81 points above the opening price.

In comparison to the Nifty 50, the Nifty Midcap 50 underperformed and closed 0.11% lower. However, the Nifty small cap 100 outperformed and ended at 16146.4, up by 72.95 points or 0.45% higher.

Looking at the historical performance of the Nifty 50, it has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 0.81%

- In the last 1 month: 0.45%

- In the last 3 months: 3.92%

- In the last 6 months: 15.8%

- In the last 1 year: 28.19%

The top gainers in the Nifty index today were HDFC Bank (up 3.06%), Eicher Motors (up 2.04%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.92%), Titan Company (up 1.89%), and Asian Paints (up 1.71%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 2.31%), Shriram Finance (down 2.24%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 2.17%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 2.04%), and Bharti Airtel (down 1.54%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 47624.25, with an intraday high of 48254.65 and a low of 47712.7. The performance of the Bank Nifty in different time frames is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 1.97%

- In the last 1 month: 1.25%

- In the last 3 months: -0.3%

- In the last 6 months: 9.3%

- In the last 1 year: 17.2%

In the trading session on April 4, 2024, the top gainers in the Sensex were HDFC Bank (up 3.06%), Titan Company (up 1.98%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.74%), Asian Paints (up 1.72%), and Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.41%). The top losers in the Sensex were State Bank Of India (down 1.52%), Bharti Airtel (down 1.44%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 0.96%), ITC (down 0.60%), and Reliance Industries (down 0.54%).

In the Nifty MidCap 50, the top gainers were Bandhan Bank, UPL, Coforge, Au Small Finance Bank, and Indus Towers. The top losers were Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Tube Investments Of India, Petronet LNG, P I Industries, and Yes Bank.

In the Nifty Small Cap 100, the top gainers were CESC, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, KEC International, PNB Housing Finance, and Cyient. The top losers were Angel One, Redington India, Indiamart Intermesh, Swan Energy, and RITES.

In the BSE, the top gainers were Aster DM Healthcare (up 9.66%), Gujarat Ambuja Exports (up 7.14%), Balaji Amines (up 6.93%), CESC (up 6.71%), and Indiabulls Real Estate (up 5.86%). The top losers were Capri Global Capital (down 7.08%), Dabur India (down 4.77%), Angel One (down 4.73%), Ajanta Pharmaceuticals (down 3.96%), and JM Financial (down 3.83%).

In the NSE, the top gainers were Jubilant Pharmova (up 9.92%), Aster DM Healthcare (up 9.75%), Balaji Amines (up 7.07%), Gujarat Ambuja Exports (up 7.03%), and CESC (up 6.66%). The top losers were Capri Global Capital (down 7.15%), Angel One (down 4.77%), Dabur India (down 4.70%), JM Financial (down 3.82%), and Ajanta Pharmaceuticals (down 3.81%).

