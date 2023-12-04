Top gainers and losers today on 4 December, 2023: Eicher Motors, Adani Enterprises, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Britannia Industries among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 20267.9, recording a gain of 2.07% for the day. Throughout the trading session, the Nifty reached a high of 20702.65 and a low of 20507.75. On the other hand, the Sensex traded between 68918.22 and 68274.47, ultimately closing 2.05% higher at 67481.19, which was 1383.93 points above its opening price.

In comparison to the Nifty 50, the Nifty Midcap 50 closed with a gain of 1.05%, while the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended the session at 14239.3, up by 198.4 points and 1.39% higher.

The Nifty 50 has delivered the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 3.97%

- In the last 1 month: 6.53%

- In the last 3 months: 5.89%

- In the last 6 months: 11.22%

- In the last 1 year: 10.58%

Among the top gainers in the Nifty index were Eicher Motors (up 7.43%), Adani Enterprises (up 7.13%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 6.14%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 5.37%), and ICICI Bank (up 4.70%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 1.06%), Britannia Industries (down 0.66%), Wipro (down 0.05%), Titan Company (down 0.03%), and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 0.01%).

The Bank Nifty ended the trading session at 44814.2, with an intraday high of 46484.45 and a low of 45484.2. The Bank Nifty has delivered the following performance:

- In the last 1 week: 5.77%

- In the last 1 month: 6.4%

- In the last 3 months: 4.11%

- In the last 6 months: 5.24%

- In the last 1 year: 7.11%

Here is a list of the top gainers and losers in various indices during the trading session on December 4, 2023:

Sensex:

- Top gainers: ICICI Bank (up 4.68%), State Bank Of India (up 3.99%), Larsen & Toubro (up 3.88%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 3.80%), Indusind Bank (up 3.63%)

- Top losers: Wipro (down 0.10%), Tata Motors (down 0.04%)

Nifty:

- Top gainers: Eicher Motors (up 7.43%), Adani Enterprises (up 7.13%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 6.14%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 5.37%), ICICI Bank (up 4.70%)

- Top losers: HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 1.06%), Britannia Industries (down 0.66%), Wipro (down 0.05%), Titan Company (down 0.03%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 0.01%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top gainers: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, ACC, REC, Federal Bank, Bandhan Bank

- Top losers: Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Lupin, Abbott India, L&T Technology Services, Ashok Leyland

Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top gainers: Cyient, Central Bank Of India, CESC, HEG, NBCC India

- Top losers: Delta Corp, Angel One, Vardhaman Textiles, Sunteck Realty, Aegis Logistics

BSE:

- Top gainers: Cyient (up 9.61%), Adani Green Energy (up 9.43%), Central Bank Of India (up 9.01%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (up 8.99%), CESC (up 8.28%)

- Top losers: Whirlpool Of India (down 6.67%), KNR Constructions (down 5.58%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 4.23%), Delta Corp (down 3.87%), Bikaji Foods International (down 2.92%)

NSE:

- Top gainers: Cyient (up 9.54%), Adani Green Energy (up 9.47%), Central Bank Of India (up 9.03%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (up 8.96%), CESC (up 8.36%)

- Top losers: Whirlpool Of India (down 6.71%), KNR Constructions (down 5.51%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 4.00%), Delta Corp (down 3.77%), Bikaji Foods International (down 2.91%)

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.