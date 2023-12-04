comScore
Top gainers and losers today on 4 December, 2023: Eicher Motors, Adani Enterprises, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Britannia Industries among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top gainers and losers today on 4 December, 2023: Eicher Motors, Adani Enterprises, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Britannia Industries among most active stocks; Check full list here

 Livemint

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 1383.93 points, or 2.05, to settle at 67481.19, while the Nifty gained 418.9 points, or 2.07, to close at 20267.9.

Top Gainers and Losers todayPremium
Top Gainers and Losers today

The Nifty closed at 20267.9, recording a gain of 2.07% for the day. Throughout the trading session, the Nifty reached a high of 20702.65 and a low of 20507.75. On the other hand, the Sensex traded between 68918.22 and 68274.47, ultimately closing 2.05% higher at 67481.19, which was 1383.93 points above its opening price.

In comparison to the Nifty 50, the Nifty Midcap 50 closed with a gain of 1.05%, while the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended the session at 14239.3, up by 198.4 points and 1.39% higher.

The Nifty 50 has delivered the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 3.97%

- In the last 1 month: 6.53%

- In the last 3 months: 5.89%

- In the last 6 months: 11.22%

- In the last 1 year: 10.58%

Among the top gainers in the Nifty index were Eicher Motors (up 7.43%), Adani Enterprises (up 7.13%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 6.14%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 5.37%), and ICICI Bank (up 4.70%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 1.06%), Britannia Industries (down 0.66%), Wipro (down 0.05%), Titan Company (down 0.03%), and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 0.01%).

The Bank Nifty ended the trading session at 44814.2, with an intraday high of 46484.45 and a low of 45484.2. The Bank Nifty has delivered the following performance:

- In the last 1 week: 5.77%

- In the last 1 month: 6.4%

- In the last 3 months: 4.11%

- In the last 6 months: 5.24%

- In the last 1 year: 7.11%

Here is a list of the top gainers and losers in various indices during the trading session on December 4, 2023:

Sensex:

- Top gainers: ICICI Bank (up 4.68%), State Bank Of India (up 3.99%), Larsen & Toubro (up 3.88%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 3.80%), Indusind Bank (up 3.63%)

- Top losers: Wipro (down 0.10%), Tata Motors (down 0.04%)

Nifty:

- Top gainers: Eicher Motors (up 7.43%), Adani Enterprises (up 7.13%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 6.14%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 5.37%), ICICI Bank (up 4.70%)

- Top losers: HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 1.06%), Britannia Industries (down 0.66%), Wipro (down 0.05%), Titan Company (down 0.03%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 0.01%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top gainers: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, ACC, REC, Federal Bank, Bandhan Bank

- Top losers: Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Lupin, Abbott India, L&T Technology Services, Ashok Leyland

Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top gainers: Cyient, Central Bank Of India, CESC, HEG, NBCC India

- Top losers: Delta Corp, Angel One, Vardhaman Textiles, Sunteck Realty, Aegis Logistics

BSE:

- Top gainers: Cyient (up 9.61%), Adani Green Energy (up 9.43%), Central Bank Of India (up 9.01%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (up 8.99%), CESC (up 8.28%)

- Top losers: Whirlpool Of India (down 6.67%), KNR Constructions (down 5.58%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 4.23%), Delta Corp (down 3.87%), Bikaji Foods International (down 2.92%)

NSE:

- Top gainers: Cyient (up 9.54%), Adani Green Energy (up 9.47%), Central Bank Of India (up 9.03%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (up 8.96%), CESC (up 8.36%)

- Top losers: Whirlpool Of India (down 6.71%), KNR Constructions (down 5.51%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 4.00%), Delta Corp (down 3.77%), Bikaji Foods International (down 2.91%)

Updated: 04 Dec 2023, 04:03 PM IST
