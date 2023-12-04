Top gainers and losers today on 4 December, 2023: Eicher Motors, Adani Enterprises, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Britannia Industries among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 1383.93 points, or 2.05, to settle at 67481.19, while the Nifty gained 418.9 points, or 2.07, to close at 20267.9.
The Nifty closed at 20267.9, recording a gain of 2.07% for the day. Throughout the trading session, the Nifty reached a high of 20702.65 and a low of 20507.75. On the other hand, the Sensex traded between 68918.22 and 68274.47, ultimately closing 2.05% higher at 67481.19, which was 1383.93 points above its opening price.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started