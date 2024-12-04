Top Gainers and Losers Today : **The Top Gainers and Losers Today**

The Nifty index concluded the trading session at 24,457.15, reflecting a modest increase of 0.04%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 24,573.2 and a low of 24,366.3. In contrast, the Sensex fluctuated within the range of 81,245.39 and 80,630.53, ultimately closing 0.14% higher at 80,845.75, which is 110.58 points above its opening price.

The Midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 registering a gain of 1.0%. Additionally, small-cap stocks also surpassed the Nifty 50 performance, as evidenced by the Nifty Small Cap 100, which ended at 19,003.55, up by 170.0 points or 0.89%.

The Nifty 50 has exhibited the following returns over various time frames:

- In the last 1 week: 0.8%

- In the last 1 month: 1.97%

- In the last 3 months: -2.9%

- In the last 6 months: 11.81%

- In the last 1 year: 18.28%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

Among the top gainers in the Nifty index were HDFC Life Insurance Company, which increased by 2.56%, HDFC Bank at 1.85%, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise up by 1.48%, NTPC at 1.44%, and Bajaj Finserv rising by 1.31%. Conversely, the top losers included Bharti Airtel, which declined by 2.25%, Cipla down by 2.15%, Bajaj Auto decreasing by 1.78%, Tata Motors down by 1.64%, and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone falling by 1.48%. The Bank Nifty concluded at 52,695.75, with an intraday high of 53,387.1 and a low of 52,685.15. The performance of the Bank Nifty over various time frames is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 1.87%

- In the last 1 month: 4.03%

- In the last 3 months: 3.65%

- In the last 6 months: 13.53%

- In the last 1 year: 14.75%

Here is the list of stocks that were the top gainers and losers during the trading session on December 4, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: HDFC Bank (up 1.82%), NTPC (up 1.41%), Bajaj Finserv (up 1.32%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.25%), Titan Company (up 1.01%)

Top Losers: Bharti Airtel (down 2.17%), Tata Motors (down 1.61%), Power Grid Corporation of India (down 1.44%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 1.30%), Reliance Industries (down 1.08%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 2.56%), HDFC Bank (up 1.85%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (up 1.48%), NTPC (up 1.44%), Bajaj Finserv (up 1.31%)

Top Losers: Bharti Airtel (down 2.25%), Cipla (down 2.15%), Bajaj Auto (down 1.78%), Tata Motors (down 1.64%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 1.48%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Oberoi Realty, PB Fintech, Suzlon Energy, Dixon Technologies (India), Max Healthcare Institute

Top Losers: ACC, Marico, Polycab India, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Supreme Industries

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Indian Overseas Bank, Central Bank of India, Graphite India, RBL Bank, Finolex Cables

Top Losers: Great Eastern Shipping Company, Castrol India, Praj Industries, Radico Khaitan, Angel Broking

BSE:

Top Gainers: Indian Overseas Bank (up 8.34%), Punjab & Sind Bank (up 7.68%), Central Bank of India (up 7.53%), Graphite India (up 6.86%), Finolex Cables (up 6.76%)

Top Losers: Adani Green Energy (down 3.94%), Easy Trip Planners (down 3.59%), VIP Industries (down 3.14%), EPL (down 2.99%), Balrampur Chini Mills (down 2.84%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Indian Overseas Bank (up 8.30%), Central Bank of India (up 7.56%), Graphite India (up 6.69%), RBL Bank (up 6.57%), Finolex Cables (up 6.50%)

Top Losers: Adani Green Energy (down 3.96%), Easy Trip Planners (down 3.59%), VIP Industries (down 3.09%), Balrampur Chini Mills (down 2.91%), Syrma SGS Technology (down 2.91%).