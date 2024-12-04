Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Top Gainers and Losers today on 4 December, 2024: HDFC Life Insurance Company, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Cipla among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers today on 4 December, 2024: HDFC Life Insurance Company, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Cipla among most active stocks; Check full list here

Livemint

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 110.58 points, or 0.14, to settle at 80845.75, while the Nifty gained 10.3 points, or 0.04, to close at 24457.15.

Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : **The Top Gainers and Losers Today**

The Nifty index concluded the trading session at 24,457.15, reflecting a modest increase of 0.04%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 24,573.2 and a low of 24,366.3. In contrast, the Sensex fluctuated within the range of 81,245.39 and 80,630.53, ultimately closing 0.14% higher at 80,845.75, which is 110.58 points above its opening price.

The Midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 registering a gain of 1.0%. Additionally, small-cap stocks also surpassed the Nifty 50 performance, as evidenced by the Nifty Small Cap 100, which ended at 19,003.55, up by 170.0 points or 0.89%.

The Nifty 50 has exhibited the following returns over various time frames:

- In the last 1 week: 0.8%

- In the last 1 month: 1.97%

- In the last 3 months: -2.9%

- In the last 6 months: 11.81%

- In the last 1 year: 18.28%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

Among the top gainers in the Nifty index were HDFC Life Insurance Company, which increased by 2.56%, HDFC Bank at 1.85%, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise up by 1.48%, NTPC at 1.44%, and Bajaj Finserv rising by 1.31%. Conversely, the top losers included Bharti Airtel, which declined by 2.25%, Cipla down by 2.15%, Bajaj Auto decreasing by 1.78%, Tata Motors down by 1.64%, and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone falling by 1.48%. The Bank Nifty concluded at 52,695.75, with an intraday high of 53,387.1 and a low of 52,685.15. The performance of the Bank Nifty over various time frames is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 1.87%

- In the last 1 month: 4.03%

- In the last 3 months: 3.65%

- In the last 6 months: 13.53%

- In the last 1 year: 14.75%

Here is the list of stocks that were the top gainers and losers during the trading session on December 4, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: HDFC Bank (up 1.82%), NTPC (up 1.41%), Bajaj Finserv (up 1.32%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.25%), Titan Company (up 1.01%)

Top Losers: Bharti Airtel (down 2.17%), Tata Motors (down 1.61%), Power Grid Corporation of India (down 1.44%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 1.30%), Reliance Industries (down 1.08%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 2.56%), HDFC Bank (up 1.85%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (up 1.48%), NTPC (up 1.44%), Bajaj Finserv (up 1.31%)

Top Losers: Bharti Airtel (down 2.25%), Cipla (down 2.15%), Bajaj Auto (down 1.78%), Tata Motors (down 1.64%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 1.48%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Oberoi Realty, PB Fintech, Suzlon Energy, Dixon Technologies (India), Max Healthcare Institute

Top Losers: ACC, Marico, Polycab India, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Supreme Industries

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Indian Overseas Bank, Central Bank of India, Graphite India, RBL Bank, Finolex Cables

Top Losers: Great Eastern Shipping Company, Castrol India, Praj Industries, Radico Khaitan, Angel Broking

BSE:

Top Gainers: Indian Overseas Bank (up 8.34%), Punjab & Sind Bank (up 7.68%), Central Bank of India (up 7.53%), Graphite India (up 6.86%), Finolex Cables (up 6.76%)

Top Losers: Adani Green Energy (down 3.94%), Easy Trip Planners (down 3.59%), VIP Industries (down 3.14%), EPL (down 2.99%), Balrampur Chini Mills (down 2.84%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Indian Overseas Bank (up 8.30%), Central Bank of India (up 7.56%), Graphite India (up 6.69%), RBL Bank (up 6.57%), Finolex Cables (up 6.50%)

Top Losers: Adani Green Energy (down 3.96%), Easy Trip Planners (down 3.59%), VIP Industries (down 3.09%), Balrampur Chini Mills (down 2.91%), Syrma SGS Technology (down 2.91%).

This report is based on data available up to October 2023.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.