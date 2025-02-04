Top Gainers and Losers today on 4 February, 2025: Shriram Finance, Larsen & Toubro, Trent, Britannia Industries among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Top Gainers and Losers today reflect a positive trend in the Indian stock market. The Nifty index closed at 23361.05, marking an increase of 1.62%. Throughout the trading session, the Nifty reached a high of 23762.75 and a low of 23423.15. The Sensex exhibited similar growth, trading within a range of 78658.59 and 77402.37, ultimately closing at 77186.74, up by 1.81%, which is 1397.07 points above its opening price.

The Midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 1.63% higher. Conversely, small-cap stocks lagged behind the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 concluded at 16617.6, reflecting an increase of 180.9 points, or 1.09%.

In terms of performance over various timeframes, the Nifty 50 has yielded the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 3.42%

- In the last 1 month: 0.54%

- In the last 3 months: -1.05%

- In the last 6 months: -1.3%

- In the last 1 year: 9.05%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The leading gainers within the Nifty index included Shriram Finance (up 5.60%), Larsen & Toubro (up 4.56%), Bharat Electronics (up 3.78%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 3.71%), and Indusind Bank (up 3.40%). On the other hand, the top losers were Trent (down 6.27%), Britannia Industries (down 1.51%), Hero Motocorp (down 1.16%), Nestle India (down 0.76%), and Eicher Motors (down 0.62%). The Bank Nifty concluded at 49210.55, having reached an intraday high of 50206.6 and a low of 49482.5. The Bank Nifty's performance over various periods is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 2.7%

- In the last 1 month: 0.53%

- In the last 3 months: -2.01%

- In the last 6 months: 0.19%

- In the last 1 year: 9.52%

The following lists provide details on the top gainers and losers during the trading session on February 4, 2025:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Larsen & Toubro (up 4.76%), Indusind Bank (up 3.50%), Tata Motors (up 3.38%), Reliance Industries (up 3.28%), Ultratech Cement (up 2.78%)

Top Losers: Nestle India (down 0.81%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 0.23%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.11%), Hindustan Unilever (down 0.06%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Shriram Finance (up 5.60%), Larsen & Toubro (up 4.56%), Bharat Electronics (up 3.78%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 3.71%), Indusind Bank (up 3.40%)

Top Losers: Trent (down 6.27%), Britannia Industries (down 1.51%), Hero Motocorp (down 1.16%), Nestle India (down 0.76%), Eicher Motors (down 0.62%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Sundaram Finance, Cummins India, Steel Authority of India, Aurobindo Pharma, Lupin

Top Losers: Aditya Birla Capital, Phoenix Mills, Colgate Palmolive India, Au Small Finance Bank, P I Industries

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: NLC India, NCC, Castrol India, Graphite India, Natco Pharma

Top Losers: Triveni Turbines, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Piramal Pharma, IRCON International, Radico Khaitan

BSE:

Top Gainers: ABB India (up 8.24%), NLC India (up 7.43%), NCC (up 7.37%), Westlife Development (up 6.91%), Graphite India (up 6.64%)

Top Losers: Triveni Turbines (down 8.98%), Ajanta Pharmaceuticals (down 6.40%), Trent (down 6.20%), Easy Trip Planners (down 4.82%), Zydus Wellness (down 4.19%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Jindal Saw (up 8.92%), ABB India (up 8.32%), NLC India (up 7.76%), Sundaram Finance (up 7.56%), NCC (up 7.49%)

