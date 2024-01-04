Top Gainers and Losers today on 4 January, 2024: Bajaj Finance, Tata Consumer, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, LTI Mindtree among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty index closed at 21517.35, representing a gain of 0.66% for the day. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 21685.65 and a low of 21564.55. Similarly, the Sensex traded between 71954.79 and 71546.6 before closing at 71356.6, which was 0.69% higher than the opening price, with a gain of 490.97 points.

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 1.73% higher. Additionally, the Nifty Small Cap 100 also outperformed the Nifty 50, ending at 15188.8, up by 150.4 points or 0.99%.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: -0.58%

- In the last 1 month: 4.66%

- In the last 3 months: 11.4%

- In the last 6 months: 11.67%

- In the last 1 year: 20.0%

Among the top gainers in the Nifty index were Bajaj Finance (up 4.34%), Tata Consumer (up 3.74%), NTPC (up 3.56%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 3.07%), and Indusind Bank (up 2.96%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 1.82%), LTI Mindtree (down 1.59%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 1.51%), HCL Technologies (down 1.24%), and Hero Motocorp (down 1.08%).

The Bank Nifty closed at 47704.95, reaching an intraday high of 48281.2 and a low of 47738.15. The Bank Nifty's performance is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -0.68%

- In the last 1 month: 3.76%

- In the last 3 months: 9.58%

- In the last 6 months: 6.35%

- In the last 1 year: 12.15%

The top gainers and losers during the trading session on January 4, 2024, are as follows:

Sensex:

- Top gainers: Bajaj Finance (up 4.44%), NTPC (up 3.54%), Indusind Bank (up 2.88%), Axis Bank (up 2.23%), Tata Motors (up 1.83%)

- Top losers: HCL Technologies (down 1.24%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 0.85%), Tata Steel (down 0.78%), Hindustan Unilever (down 0.74%), Ultratech Cement (down 0.73%)

Nifty:

- Top gainers: Bajaj Finance (up 4.34%), Tata Consumer (up 3.74%), NTPC (up 3.56%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 3.07%), Indusind Bank (up 2.96%)

- Top losers: Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 1.82%), LTI Mindtree (down 1.59%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 1.51%), HCL Technologies (down 1.24%), Hero Motocorp (down 1.08%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top gainers: Godrej Properties, Vodafone Idea, Oberoi Realty, Indus Towers, United Breweries

- Top losers: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Lupin, Astral, Escorts Kubota, Steel Authority Of India

Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top gainers: DCM Shriram, M M T C, Sunteck Realty, Brigade Enterprises, Hindustan Copper

- Top losers: PVR Inox, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Anupam Rasayan India, Route Mobile, Alok Industries

BSE:

- Top gainers: DCM Shriram (up 9.44%), Macrotech Developers (up 9.38%), M M T C (up 8.70%), Sunteck Realty (up 8.00%), Godrej Properties (up 7.96%)

- Top losers: VST Industries (down 4.47%), JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (down 3.19%), Vaibhav Global (down 2.80%), Gland Pharma (down 2.67%), Hikal (down 2.63%)

NSE:

- Top gainers: DCM Shriram (up 9.93%), Macrotech Developers (up 9.27%), M M T C (up 8.56%), Godrej Properties (up 7.98%), Sunteck Realty (up 7.81%)

- Top losers: Mankind Pharma (down 3.78%), Syrma SGS Technology (down 3.76%), Vaibhav Global (down 3.15%), PVR Inox (down 2.84%), Gland Pharma (down 2.75%)

These are the latest market updates and performance figures for various indices and stocks.

