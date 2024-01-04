comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Jan 04 2024 15:53:14
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 134.25 -0.78%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 317.10 3.54%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 452.55 -0.73%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 475.80 -0.31%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 795.65 1.83%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Top Gainers and Losers today on 4 January, 2024: Bajaj Finance, Tata Consumer, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, LTI Mindtree among most active stocks; Check full list here
Back Back

Top Gainers and Losers today on 4 January, 2024: Bajaj Finance, Tata Consumer, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, LTI Mindtree among most active stocks; Check full list here

 Livemint

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 490.97 points, or 0.69, to settle at 71356.6, while the Nifty gained 141.25 points, or 0.66, to close at 21517.35.

Top Gainers and Losers todayPremium
Top Gainers and Losers today

The Nifty index closed at 21517.35, representing a gain of 0.66% for the day. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 21685.65 and a low of 21564.55. Similarly, the Sensex traded between 71954.79 and 71546.6 before closing at 71356.6, which was 0.69% higher than the opening price, with a gain of 490.97 points.

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 1.73% higher. Additionally, the Nifty Small Cap 100 also outperformed the Nifty 50, ending at 15188.8, up by 150.4 points or 0.99%.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: -0.58%

- In the last 1 month: 4.66%

- In the last 3 months: 11.4%

- In the last 6 months: 11.67%

- In the last 1 year: 20.0%

Among the top gainers in the Nifty index were Bajaj Finance (up 4.34%), Tata Consumer (up 3.74%), NTPC (up 3.56%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 3.07%), and Indusind Bank (up 2.96%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 1.82%), LTI Mindtree (down 1.59%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 1.51%), HCL Technologies (down 1.24%), and Hero Motocorp (down 1.08%).

The Bank Nifty closed at 47704.95, reaching an intraday high of 48281.2 and a low of 47738.15. The Bank Nifty's performance is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -0.68%

- In the last 1 month: 3.76%

- In the last 3 months: 9.58%

- In the last 6 months: 6.35%

- In the last 1 year: 12.15%

The top gainers and losers during the trading session on January 4, 2024, are as follows:

Sensex:

- Top gainers: Bajaj Finance (up 4.44%), NTPC (up 3.54%), Indusind Bank (up 2.88%), Axis Bank (up 2.23%), Tata Motors (up 1.83%)

- Top losers: HCL Technologies (down 1.24%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 0.85%), Tata Steel (down 0.78%), Hindustan Unilever (down 0.74%), Ultratech Cement (down 0.73%)

Nifty:

- Top gainers: Bajaj Finance (up 4.34%), Tata Consumer (up 3.74%), NTPC (up 3.56%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 3.07%), Indusind Bank (up 2.96%)

- Top losers: Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 1.82%), LTI Mindtree (down 1.59%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 1.51%), HCL Technologies (down 1.24%), Hero Motocorp (down 1.08%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top gainers: Godrej Properties, Vodafone Idea, Oberoi Realty, Indus Towers, United Breweries

- Top losers: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Lupin, Astral, Escorts Kubota, Steel Authority Of India

Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top gainers: DCM Shriram, M M T C, Sunteck Realty, Brigade Enterprises, Hindustan Copper

- Top losers: PVR Inox, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Anupam Rasayan India, Route Mobile, Alok Industries

BSE:

- Top gainers: DCM Shriram (up 9.44%), Macrotech Developers (up 9.38%), M M T C (up 8.70%), Sunteck Realty (up 8.00%), Godrej Properties (up 7.96%)

- Top losers: VST Industries (down 4.47%), JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (down 3.19%), Vaibhav Global (down 2.80%), Gland Pharma (down 2.67%), Hikal (down 2.63%)

NSE:

- Top gainers: DCM Shriram (up 9.93%), Macrotech Developers (up 9.27%), M M T C (up 8.56%), Godrej Properties (up 7.98%), Sunteck Realty (up 7.81%)

- Top losers: Mankind Pharma (down 3.78%), Syrma SGS Technology (down 3.76%), Vaibhav Global (down 3.15%), PVR Inox (down 2.84%), Gland Pharma (down 2.75%)

These are the latest market updates and performance figures for various indices and stocks.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 04 Jan 2024, 04:03 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App