Top Gainers and Losers today on 4 January, 2024: Bajaj Finance, Tata Consumer, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, LTI Mindtree among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 490.97 points, or 0.69, to settle at 71356.6, while the Nifty gained 141.25 points, or 0.66, to close at 21517.35.
The Nifty index closed at 21517.35, representing a gain of 0.66% for the day. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 21685.65 and a low of 21564.55. Similarly, the Sensex traded between 71954.79 and 71546.6 before closing at 71356.6, which was 0.69% higher than the opening price, with a gain of 490.97 points.
