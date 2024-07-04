Top Gainers and Losers today on 4 July, 2024: HCL Technologies, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 62.87 points, or 0.08, to settle at 79986.8, while the Nifty gained 15.65 points, or 0.06, to close at 24286.5.

First Published4 Jul 2024, 04:03 PM IST
Top Gainers and Losers today
Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty closed at 24286.5, up by 0.06% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 24401.0 and a low of 24281.0. The Sensex traded between 80392.64 and 79986.41, closing 0.08% higher at 79986.8, which was 62.87 points above the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.72% higher. Similarly, the Nifty Small Cap 100 outperformed the Nifty 50, ending at 18700.55, up by 92.4 points and 0.49% higher.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 1.07%

- In the last 1 month: 11.05%

- In the last 3 months: 7.94%

- In the last 6 months: 12.21%

- In the last 1 year: 25.34%

The top gainers in the Nifty index today were HCL Technologies (up 2.79%), ICICI Bank (up 2.61%), Tata Motors (up 2.31%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.56%), and Infosys (up 1.43%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were HDFC Bank (down 2.35%), Bajaj Finance (down 2.09%), Wipro (down 1.54%), Adani Enterprises (down 1.46%), and Tech Mahindra (down 1.40%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 53089.25, with an intraday high of 53357.7 and a low of 52815.9. The Bank Nifty's performance over different time periods is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 0.56%

- In the last 1 month: 13.17%

- In the last 3 months: 10.5%

- In the last 6 months: 10.19%

- In the last 1 year: 17.23%

Here is the list of top gainers and losers in different indices during the trading session on 04 Jul, 2024:

Sensex Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: HCL Technologies (up 2.69%), ICICI Bank (up 2.54%), Tata Motors (up 2.40%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.83%), and Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.42%)

Top Losers: HDFC Bank (down 2.36%), Bajaj Finance (down 1.97%), Wipro (down 1.60%), Larsen & Toubro (down 1.12%), and Tech Mahindra (down 1.12%)

Nifty Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: HCL Technologies (up 2.79%), ICICI Bank (up 2.61%), Tata Motors (up 2.31%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.56%), and Infosys (up 1.43%)

Top Losers: HDFC Bank (down 2.35%), Bajaj Finance (down 2.09%), Wipro (down 1.54%), Adani Enterprises (down 1.46%), and Tech Mahindra (down 1.40%)

Nifty MidCap 50 Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Lupin, Coforge, Persistent Systems, Tube Investments Of India, and Cummins India

Top Losers: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial, ACC, Bandhan Bank, Astral, and Ashok Leyland

Nifty Small Cap 100 Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Housing & Urban Development Corporation, RITES, HFCL, Firstsource Solutions, and Sonata Software

Top Losers: Aavas Financiers, Five Star Business Finance, BLS International Services, Shree Renuka Sugars, and Computer Age Management Services

BSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Lupin (up 7.94%), Housing & Urban Development Corporation (up 7.65%), RITES (up 7.01%), Solar Industries India (up 5.73%), and The New India Assurance Company (up 5.71%)

Top Losers: Focus Business Solution (down 4.99%), Home First Finance Company India (down 4.97%), Aavas Financiers (down 3.56%), Mas Financial Services (down 3.41%), and PB Fintech (down 3.20%)

NSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (up 8.53%), Concord Biotech (up 7.99%), Lupin (up 7.89%), Housing & Urban Development Corporation (up 7.65%), and RITES (up 7.07%)

Top Losers: Home First Finance Company India (down 4.71%), Aavas Financiers (down 3.45%), Nuvama Wealth Management (down 3.10%), PB Fintech (down 2.91%), and Five Star Business Finance (down 2.56%).

Source: [LiveMint](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-gainers)

