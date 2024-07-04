Hello User
Top Gainers and Losers today on 4 July, 2024: HCL Technologies, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers today on 4 July, 2024: HCL Technologies, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance among most active stocks; Check full list here

Livemint

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 62.87 points, or 0.08, to settle at 79986.8, while the Nifty gained 15.65 points, or 0.06, to close at 24286.5.

Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty closed at 24286.5, up by 0.06% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 24401.0 and a low of 24281.0. The Sensex traded between 80392.64 and 79986.41, closing 0.08% higher at 79986.8, which was 62.87 points above the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.72% higher. Similarly, the Nifty Small Cap 100 outperformed the Nifty 50, ending at 18700.55, up by 92.4 points and 0.49% higher.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 1.07%

- In the last 1 month: 11.05%

- In the last 3 months: 7.94%

- In the last 6 months: 12.21%

- In the last 1 year: 25.34%

The top gainers in the Nifty index today were HCL Technologies (up 2.79%), ICICI Bank (up 2.61%), Tata Motors (up 2.31%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.56%), and Infosys (up 1.43%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were HDFC Bank (down 2.35%), Bajaj Finance (down 2.09%), Wipro (down 1.54%), Adani Enterprises (down 1.46%), and Tech Mahindra (down 1.40%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 53089.25, with an intraday high of 53357.7 and a low of 52815.9. The Bank Nifty's performance over different time periods is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 0.56%

- In the last 1 month: 13.17%

- In the last 3 months: 10.5%

- In the last 6 months: 10.19%

- In the last 1 year: 17.23%

Here is the list of top gainers and losers in different indices during the trading session on 04 Jul, 2024:

Sensex Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: HCL Technologies (up 2.69%), ICICI Bank (up 2.54%), Tata Motors (up 2.40%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.83%), and Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.42%)

Top Losers: HDFC Bank (down 2.36%), Bajaj Finance (down 1.97%), Wipro (down 1.60%), Larsen & Toubro (down 1.12%), and Tech Mahindra (down 1.12%)

Nifty Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: HCL Technologies (up 2.79%), ICICI Bank (up 2.61%), Tata Motors (up 2.31%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.56%), and Infosys (up 1.43%)

Top Losers: HDFC Bank (down 2.35%), Bajaj Finance (down 2.09%), Wipro (down 1.54%), Adani Enterprises (down 1.46%), and Tech Mahindra (down 1.40%)

Nifty MidCap 50 Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Lupin, Coforge, Persistent Systems, Tube Investments Of India, and Cummins India

Top Losers: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial, ACC, Bandhan Bank, Astral, and Ashok Leyland

Nifty Small Cap 100 Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Housing & Urban Development Corporation, RITES, HFCL, Firstsource Solutions, and Sonata Software

Top Losers: Aavas Financiers, Five Star Business Finance, BLS International Services, Shree Renuka Sugars, and Computer Age Management Services

BSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Lupin (up 7.94%), Housing & Urban Development Corporation (up 7.65%), RITES (up 7.01%), Solar Industries India (up 5.73%), and The New India Assurance Company (up 5.71%)

Top Losers: Focus Business Solution (down 4.99%), Home First Finance Company India (down 4.97%), Aavas Financiers (down 3.56%), Mas Financial Services (down 3.41%), and PB Fintech (down 3.20%)

NSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (up 8.53%), Concord Biotech (up 7.99%), Lupin (up 7.89%), Housing & Urban Development Corporation (up 7.65%), and RITES (up 7.07%)

Top Losers: Home First Finance Company India (down 4.71%), Aavas Financiers (down 3.45%), Nuvama Wealth Management (down 3.10%), PB Fintech (down 2.91%), and Five Star Business Finance (down 2.56%).

Source: [LiveMint](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-gainers)

