Top Gainers and Losers today on 4 June, 2024: Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India, Shriram Finance, Indusind Bank among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 4389.73 points, or -5.74, to settle at 76468.78, while the Nifty lost 1379.4 points, or -5.93, to close at 23263.9.

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty closed at 23263.9, down by 5.93%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 23179.5 and a low of 21281.45. The Sensex traded between 76300.46 and 70234.43, closing 5.74% down at 76468.78, which was 4389.73 points below the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 underperformed the Nifty 50, closing 7.76% down. Similarly, the Nifty Small Cap 100 also underperformed, ending at 17098.7, down by 1406.55 points and 8.23% lower.

The Nifty 50 has shown the following returns:

- In the last 1 Week: -4.1%

- In the last 1 Month: -2.2%

- In the last 3 Months: -2.04%

- In the last 6 Months: 6.1%

- In the last 1 Year: 18.04%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Hindustan Unilever (up 5.96%), Nestle India (up 3.09%), Britannia Industries (up 3.04%), Hero Motocorp (up 2.91%), and Tata Consumer (up 1.67%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Shriram Finance (down 9.90%), Indusind Bank (down 9.03%), Tata Steel (down 8.78%), JSW Steel (down 8.02%), and ICICI Bank (down 7.63%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 50979.95, with an intraday high of 50667.05 and a low of 46077.85. The Bank Nifty's performance in the past is as follows:

- In the last 1 Week: -4.3%

- In the last 1 Month: -3.81%

- In the last 3 Months: -0.9%

- In the last 6 Months: 1.29%

- In the last 1 Year: 6.64%

Here is the list of stocks that were the top gainers and losers during the trading session on June 4, 2024:

Sensex Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Hindustan Unilever (up 6.00%), Nestle India (up 3.09%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.23%), Asian Paints (up 0.18%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 0.12%)

Top Losers: Tata Steel (down 8.87%), Indusind Bank (down 7.91%), Axis Bank (down 7.54%), Reliance Industries (down 7.53%), ICICI Bank (down 7.51%)

Nifty Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Hindustan Unilever (up 5.96%), Nestle India (up 3.09%), Britannia Industries (up 3.04%), Hero Motocorp (up 2.91%), Tata Consumer (up 1.67%)

Top Losers: Shriram Finance (down 9.90%), Indusind Bank (down 9.03%), Tata Steel (down 8.78%), JSW Steel (down 8.02%), ICICI Bank (down 7.63%)

Nifty MidCap 50 Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Max Healthcare Institute, Page Industries, Jubilant Foodworks

Top Losers: Bandhan Bank, Dalmia Bharat, Indian Hotels Company, Oberoi Realty, Yes Bank

Nifty Small Cap 100 Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Jyothy Labs, Blue Star

Top Losers: NBCC India, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Tejas Networks, Exide Industries, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

BSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Hindustan Unilever (up 6.00%), Dabur India (up 5.64%), Avenue Supermarts (up 4.69%), Colgate Palmolive India (up 4.42%), United Breweries (up 4.07%)

Top Losers: NBCC India (down 9.99%), Tejas Networks (down 9.95%), Century Textiles & Industries (down 9.87%), Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC (down 9.76%), Exide Industries (down 9.61%)

NSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Dabur India (up 6.13%), Hindustan Unilever (up 5.96%), Avenue Supermarts (up 4.58%), Colgate Palmolive India (up 4.56%), Marico (up 3.44%)

Top Losers: NBCC India (down 9.99%), ADANI WILMAR (down 9.99%), JSW Infrastructure (down 9.99%), Inox Wind (down 9.98%), IRB Infrastructure Developers (down 9.96%).

Source: https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-gainers (BSE Top Gainers) and https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-losers (BSE Top Losers), https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-gainers (NSE Top Gainers) and https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-losers (NSE Top Losers).

