Top Gainers and Losers today on 4 March, 2024: NTPC, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Eicher Motors, JSW Steel among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 22378.4, up by 0.12% for the day. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22440.9 and a low of 22358.3. The Sensex traded between 73990.13 and 73747.01 and closed 0.09% higher at 73806.15, which was 66.14 points above the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.57% higher. On the other hand, the Nifty small cap 100 underperformed the Nifty 50, ending at 16170.15, down by 82.9 points and 0.51% lower.

The Nifty 50 has shown the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 1.28%

- In the last 1 month: 2.91%

- In the last 3 months: 8.3%

- In the last 6 months: 14.73%

- In the last 1 year: 26.5%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were NTPC (up 3.54%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 3.04%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 2.72%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 2.68%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 2.44%). The top losers in the Nifty index were Eicher Motors (down 2.82%), JSW Steel (down 2.44%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.99%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.87%), and Britannia Industries (down 1.70%).

The bank nifty ended at 47297.5, with an intraday high of 47529.6 and a low of 47191.65. The bank nifty has shown the following performance:

- In the last 1 week: 1.95%

- In the last 1 month: 3.62%

- In the last 3 months: 2.27%

- In the last 6 months: 6.52%

- In the last 1 year: 14.84%

Here is the list of top gainers and losers during the trading session on 04 Mar, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: NTPC (up 3.50%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 2.63%), Reliance Industries (up 1.03%), Axis Bank (up 0.90%), ICICI Bank (up 0.77%)

Top Losers: Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.75%), Tata Steel (down 1.32%), Ultratech Cement (down 1.32%), Infosys (down 1.05%), Titan Company (down 0.87%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: NTPC (up 3.54%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 3.04%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 2.72%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 2.68%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 2.44%)

Top Losers: Eicher Motors (down 2.82%), JSW Steel (down 2.44%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.99%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.87%), Britannia Industries (down 1.70%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Tata Communications, Petronet LNG, Max Financial Services, Steel Authority Of India, Indraprastha Gas

Top Losers: Vodafone Idea, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Mphasis, Abbott India, Dalmia Bharat

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: KEI Industries, Graphite India, Data Patterns India, Mahanagar Gas, HFCL

Top Losers: Global Health, Triveni Turbines, IIFL Finance, RITES, Jyothy Labs

BSE:

Top Gainers: Solar Industries India (up 6.96%), PNC Infratech (up 6.61%), KEI Industries (up 6.20%), Oil India (up 5.44%), Tata Investment Corporation (up 5.00%)

Top Losers: Rainbow Childrens Medicare (down 7.88%), TV18 Broadcast (down 4.99%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 4.99%), Gland Pharma (down 4.91%), Global Health (down 4.82%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Triveni Engineering & Industries (up 7.44%), Solar Industries India (up 6.44%), KEI Industries (up 6.42%), PNC Infratech (up 6.18%), Oil India (up 5.42%)

Top Losers: Rainbow Childrens Medicare (down 7.81%), TV18 Broadcast (down 5.01%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 4.98%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (down 4.96%), Gland Pharma (down 4.84%)

(Source: https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-gainers, https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-losers, https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-gainers, https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-losers)

